Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 2.6% on an annualized basis in November.

U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in November, signaling easing inflationary pressures and raising hopes of potential rate cuts in the coming months.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.7% on an annual basis before the seasonal adjustment in November. On a seasonally adjusted basis, CPI rose 0.2% over the 2 months ending in November.

Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 2.6% on an annualized basis in November. The November CPI data came out almost a week later than planned, and the October report was scrapped entirely because of the government shutdown.

November’s CPI data is the first since the U.S. government shutdown ended.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<