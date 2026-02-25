Traders debated whether Trump could reference cancer priorities or FDA reform, with some betting a mention could spark another leg higher for IBRX.

Retail sentiment has remained “extremely bullish” on Stocktwits, with message volume surging more than 230% over the past week.

Speculation intensified after Trump’s “cure for cancer” remark on Monday, made just one day before the SOTU.

Founder Patrick Soon-Shiong’s presence in Washington added to the buzz, as retail traders tracked his participation in a cancer summit.

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) hit a fresh four-year high on Tuesday, marking a gain of over 30% so far this week, as retail traders crowded into the stock ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, betting the speech could deliver an unexpected healthcare catalyst.

IBRX stock jumped 18% on Tuesday and added another 2% after-hours.

While the speech is expected to focus heavily on the economy, retail investors in IBRX have zeroed in on a different theme: cancer, drug approvals and the possibility of regulatory reform.

Retail Eyes Trump Speech As IBRX Buzz Swells

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for IBRX was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 230% surge in message volumes over the past week.

IBRX sentiment and message volume as of February 24 | Source: Stocktwits

"If I came up with a cure for cancer, they would say 'he should have done it years ago'," Trump said hours before the second State of the Union address of his second term, stoking curiosity from biotech traders. "There is not a thing I can do where these people are going to give me credit."

Adding to the intrigue, ImmunityBio founder and executive chairman Patrick Soon-Shiong was in Washington on Tuesday as a featured speaker at the “Cancer 2035: A Roadmap for the Future” summit, co-hosted by the Milken Institute and the Richard Nixon Foundation.

One retail investor said they “wouldn’t be surprised” if the president mentions cancer cures during the address, though they doubted he would name specific companies or executives. According to the user, “It’s much better to set ‘cancer cure’ as a priority for his administration than to mention names.”

Another trader pointed to the timing of Trump’s cancer remark, questioning, “Why [e]specially cancer of all things, and one day before State of the union?” The user noted that Soon-Shiong was still in Washington following a cancer policy summit.

A separate post described “rumors” circulating about whether Soon-Shiong might be mentioned during the address, while others tracked his presence in Washington, suggesting his continued stay could signal something brewing.

FDA Reform Hopes Add Fuel To IBRX Trade

Beyond a direct mention, some retail investors are watching for broader policy signals. One user speculated that Trump could speak about streamlining the FDA process to accelerate access to promising drugs, calling it a “jet fuel” for the stock.

Another investor argued that highlighting a successful American immunotherapy would align with Trump’s emphasis on innovation and leadership in healthcare. They said, “Supporting a proven promising drug like ANKTIVA would also be a strategic move to appeal to voters, especially those concerned with healthcare and technological progress.”

Still, not all traders are convinced the State of the Union needs to deliver fireworks. One post pushed back against the speculation, saying that “The merits of this company and its technology is what is causing this rapid advance in share price.”

Others predicted that the stock could “rocket” after the address, regardless of whether specific names are cited.

Soon-Shiong’s Trump Talks Add To IBRX Momentum

Trump’s State of the Union comes as he looks to reset the economic narrative ahead of the 2026 midterms, with polls showing pressure on his handling of the economy and a thin 218–214 Republican majority in the House complicating any push for tax cuts.

For ImmunityBio, the political lens has been shaped by earlier remarks from Soon-Shiong, who has said discussions with Trump helped accelerate regulatory approvals and global expansion for the company’s cancer immunotherapy, Anktiva.

These comments, alongside recent regulatory wins across the U.S., U.K., European Union and Saudi Arabia, and strong revenue growth, have reinforced retail interest in the stock. Additionally, H.C. Wainwright on Monday reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating and raised his price target from $15 from $10, citing the removal of regulatory overhangs and expanding commercial reach.

IBRX stock has skyrocketed nearly 500% year-to-date.

