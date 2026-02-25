It reported adjusted net income of $178 million, or $2.15 per diluted share beating analysts expected profit of $1.6 per share.

Axon said that its quarterly revenue of $797 million grew 39% year over year, exceeding its expectations, driven by premium software adoption, TASER 10, Axon Body 4 and counter-drone equipment.

It said that it is establishing a new target for 2028 of approximately $6 billion in annual revenue and a 28% Adjusted EBITDA margin.

The company said that it expects 2026 revenue growth of 27% to 30%.

Axon Enterprise (AXON) stock rose more than 15% on Tuesday after it reported a rise in its fourth-quarter revenue compared to the year-ago quarter.

Axon said that its quarterly revenue of $797 million grew 39% year over year, exceeding its expectations, driven by premium software adoption, TASER 10, Axon Body 4 and counter-drone equipment. Analysts on average expected revenue of $755.3 million.

“Axon completed another record year in pursuit of our mission to protect life. Revenue grew 33% year over year, marking our fourth consecutive year of annual growth above 30% as demand for our ecosystem continues to build,” the company said.

Q4 Earnings

It reported adjusted net income of $178 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, increased from $168 million, driven by higher revenue. Analysts expected profit of $1.6 per share.

As of December 31, 2025, Axon had $1.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and outstanding convertible and senior notes with a principal amount of $1.8 billion.

Outlook

“Our momentum is accelerating as we enter 2026, supported by disciplined investment, strong product market fit and deep, trusted relationships with our customers,” it said. The company said that it expects 2026 revenue growth of 27% to 30% with an Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 25.5%.

Looking further ahead, it said that it is establishing a new target for 2028 of approximately $6 billion in annual revenue and a 28% Adjusted EBITDA margin.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around AXON trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

One bullish user praised AXON’s fourth quarter performance.

Another user said that AXON’s earnings report was a ‘Grand Slam’.

Shares in the company have been flat over the past year.

