According to a report from Reuters, Commerce Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement David Peters said at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that, as per his understanding, none of the chips had been shipped to China.

U.S. President Donald Trump formally allowed the sale of the company’s second-most advanced artificial intelligence chips to China under certain conditions. However, Nvidia’s most advanced Blackwell chips are still banned from export to the Asian country.

The report comes ahead of Nvidia's fourth-quarter (Q4) 2025 results, expected on Wednesday.

Blackwell Export Allegations

Meanwhile, an earlier report from Reuters alleged that Chinese AI startup DeepSeek's latest AI model, which is expected to be released as soon as next week, has been trained on Nvidia Blackwell chips.

Reuters said that a senior Trump administration official had shared the information on Monday, a move that is in violation of America’s export laws.

The U.S. official reportedly said that DeepSeek is expected to remove any technical indicators that could suggest its use of Nvidia’s Blackwell chips for training. While the official reportedly did not reveal how they obtained the information, they said that access to Blackwell chips was likely clustered at the Chinese company’s data center located in Inner Mongolia.

Earnings Expectations

For the upcoming quarter, Wall Street analysts expect Nvidia to post a 67% increase in revenues, of $65.69 billion, according to data from Fiscal.ai.

Meanwhile, the street expects an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the quarter, up from $0.89 posted in the same period last year. Market experts are also anticipating a strong quarter from the company.

Investors are likely to keep a close eye on any commentary on China in the earnings update amid the delays of H200 chip sales.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around NVDA shares on Stocktwits has remained in the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, even as message volumes have jumped from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

Shares of NVDA have surged about 48% in the past year.

