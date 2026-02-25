Workday Inc. reported revenues of $2.53 billion, an increase of 14.5% from the same period last year, and marginally above Wall Street estimates of $2.52 billion, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

Workday Inc. shares declined more than 8% in Tuesday’s post-market hours despite the company reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter (Q4) results.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Workday (WDAY) reported revenues of $2.53 billion, an increase of 14.5% from the same period last year, marginally above Wall Street estimates of $2.52 billion, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

The company also reported diluted net income per share of $2.47, compared to $1.92 in the same period last year. Meanwhile, analysts expected the company to post net income of $2.32 per share.

WDAY said its subscription revenues grew 15.7% to $2.36 billion in the quarter.

The company is expecting subscription revenues to grow 13% to $2.335 billion in the upcoming quarter, and to increase 12% to 13% in fiscal year 2027. This is lower than the increase of 14.5% reported for fiscal year 2026.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<