The power-chip maker reported fourth-quarter revenue above expectations and said it is in multiple discussions for new customer deals.

Navitas has recently drawn investor interest for its silicon carbide (SiC) devices, widely seen as well-suited for powering next-generation AI data centers.

Navitas said it received encouraging feedback for its new power chips and has streamlined its go-to-market strategy.

Stocktwits sentiment for NVTS flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish.’

Navitas Semiconductor Corp. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter revenue above expectations and forecast higher sales in the ongoing quarter. The report, which also detailed the company’s new power chips and a revamped sales strategy, drew heavy buzz on Stocktwits for the NVTS ticker.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Navitas Q4 revenue came in at $7.3 million, beating the FactSet estimate of $6.9 million. It expects first-quarter revenue of $8.0-$8.5 million. Navitas shares rose as much as 7% in after-hours trading before paring some gains.

Navitas, which designs and sells advanced power-semiconductor chips, has recently drawn investor interest for its silicon carbide (SiC) devices, widely seen as highly efficient and well-suited for powering next-generation AI data centers.

Navitas Expands SiC Play

In recent months, the company launched a new 10 kW DC-DC power platform for AI data centers, claiming up to 98.5% efficiency.

It expanded its global distribution deal with Avnet for the sale of its gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) chips, announced a U.S. production partnership with GlobalFoundries, and partnered with Cyient Semiconductors to develop GaN products in India.

The company also introduced new high-voltage SiC chips under its latest GeneSiC platform for data centers, for which it has received encouraging early feedback.

CEO Sees Strong Interest From AI Customers

“As evidence of our progress, high-power markets contributed a majority of revenue for the first time,” CEO Chris Allexandre said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are increasingly seeing AI as a catalyst that is driving momentum and broadening adoption of high-power solutions across all of our target end markets,” Allexandre said.

He also detailed that Navitas had formalized deals with multiple strategic partners, and streamlined its go-to-market strategy to focus on the growing adoption of high-power GaN and SiC technologies in AI data centers, energy and grid infrastructure, performance computing and industrial electrification.

In recent years, Navitas has reorganized its business, shifting focus away from consumer electronics toward AI data centers, electric vehicles and industrial markets — with a key priority on expanding and scaling its silicon carbide (SiC) portfolio.

Retail’s View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NVTS flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ as of late Tuesday, from ‘bearish’ the previous day, with members speculating that big customer partnerships are on the horizon.

“$NVTS They just said they (are) in talks with multiple hyperscalers, not just Nvidia,” said a user. “The best part is [that] cities and states are starting to demand that hyperscalers make these upgrades to get approved. It’s coming y’all, this was a great call.”

“They (Navitas) still can’t reveal too much about their 800V architecture and everyone wants to hear about the Nvidia partnership but updates about those things will come over the next year or so and that’s when we start running,” said another user.

Navitas shares are up 16% year to date as of their last close.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<