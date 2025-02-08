IBEX Stock Soars On Record Revenue, Upbeat Guidance: Retail’s Yet To Be Convinced

Revenue rose 6.1% year-over-year (YoY) to a record high of $140.68 million during the quarter, beating a Wall Street estimate of $133.96 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.59 versus an analyst estimate of $0.51.

IBEX Stock Soars On Record Revenue, Upbeat Guidance: Retail’s Yet To Be Convinced
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Shares of IBEX soared over 11% on Friday after the company reported record quarterly revenue and topped Wall Street estimates on earnings.

Revenue rose 6.1% year-over-year (YoY) to a record high of $140.68 million during the quarter, beating a Wall Street estimate of $133.96 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.59 versus an analyst estimate of $0.51.

Net income rose 52.6% YoY to $9.27 million, primarily led by the impact of revenue growth, particularly in higher margin offshore regions, improved gross margin performance, and fewer diluted shares outstanding compared to the prior-year quarter.

The firm raised its fiscal 2025 guidance and expects revenue to be in the range of $525 to $535 million versus a previous range of $515 to $525 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to be in the range of $68 to $69 million versus a previous range of $67 to $69 million.

CEO Bob Dechant said the second quarter saw the highest revenue growth for the firm in two years with revenues growing over 6%. “Our growth continues to be driven by winning new clients and increasing market share within our embedded base clients. These key wins resulted in 14% revenue growth in our most profitable offshore regions,” he said.

Despite the positive news, retail sentiment on Stocktwits dipped into the ‘neutral’ territory (42/100), accompanied by high retail chatter.

IBEX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:38 p.m. ET on Feb. 7, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits IBEX’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:38 p.m. ET on Feb. 7, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

According to The Fly, RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin raised the firm's price target on the stock to $24 from $21 while keeping a ‘Sector Perform’ rating on the shares. Baird analyst David Konig raised the firm's price target on the shares to $28 from $26 while keeping an ‘Outperform’ rating.

IBEX shares have gained over 13% in 2025 and have risen over 42% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Falls After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Stays Bearish

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Falls After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Stays Bearish

US Steel Soars As Trump Reportedly Considers Greenlighting Nippon Deal: Retail Spirits High

US Steel Soars As Trump Reportedly Considers Greenlighting Nippon Deal: Retail Spirits High

XRP, Solana Outperform Bitcoin Amid Hopes For Next Crypto ETF Nod, But Retail’s Not That Optimistic

XRP, Solana Outperform Bitcoin Amid Hopes For Next Crypto ETF Nod, But Retail’s Not That Optimistic

Tesla Stock Tumbles Toward Worst Weekly Performance In Nearly 4 Months, Retail Anxiety Mounts

Tesla Stock Tumbles Toward Worst Weekly Performance In Nearly 4 Months, Retail Anxiety Mounts

Green Plains Stock Tumbles On Wider-Than-Expected Loss: Retail Shrugs Off Concerns

Green Plains Stock Tumbles On Wider-Than-Expected Loss: Retail Shrugs Off Concerns

Recent Stories

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Falls After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Stays Bearish

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Falls After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Stays Bearish

US Steel Soars As Trump Reportedly Considers Greenlighting Nippon Deal: Retail Spirits High

US Steel Soars As Trump Reportedly Considers Greenlighting Nippon Deal: Retail Spirits High

XRP, Solana Outperform Bitcoin Amid Hopes For Next Crypto ETF Nod, But Retail’s Not That Optimistic

XRP, Solana Outperform Bitcoin Amid Hopes For Next Crypto ETF Nod, But Retail’s Not That Optimistic

Tesla Stock Tumbles Toward Worst Weekly Performance In Nearly 4 Months, Retail Anxiety Mounts

Tesla Stock Tumbles Toward Worst Weekly Performance In Nearly 4 Months, Retail Anxiety Mounts

Green Plains Stock Tumbles On Wider-Than-Expected Loss: Retail Shrugs Off Concerns

Green Plains Stock Tumbles On Wider-Than-Expected Loss: Retail Shrugs Off Concerns

Recent Videos

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

Video Icon