Google now allows you to select your favorite publishers, so their content appears more frequently in your search results. If you want more up-to-date analysis and insights from Stocktwits, adding us as a Preferred Source is quick and easy.

To get started, ensure you have signed into your Google account, click here, and check the box next to Stocktwits. Once you do that, articles from Stocktwits will be prioritized in the 'Top Stories' section and the 'From Your Sources' area whenever you search for market news or investing trends.

You can also add Stocktwits while browsing Google search results: just click the icon next to Top Stories, type in "Stocktwits," and then refresh the page. You'll soon see more Stocktwits stories in your news feed and can always update your preferences at any time.

By choosing Stocktwits as your preferred source, you ensure access to timely updates on the day's biggest market movers, commentary from real retail investors, and their sentiment (bullish, bearish, or neutral), all front and center in Google Search, with just a couple of clicks.

Stocktwits' mission is to help investors improve returns through community, data, content, and the latest tools. Built on the foundation of social conversation, Stocktwits has grown into a dynamic financial media company where social sentiment uniquely powers original news, video, and editorial coverage spanning equities, crypto, and macro trends. With over 10 million users, Stocktwits empowers investors to track sentiment for both traditional and digital assets, discover trends, and make informed decisions.

