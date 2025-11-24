The move aims to enhance defense and aerospace missions by improving resilience, stealth, and autonomy.

Heven will integrate IonQ’s quantum computing, sensing, networking, and security capabilities into its drone systems.

The companies said the integration could enable ultra-secure links between drones through quantum communications.

IonQ (IONQ) announced on Monday that it is partnering with Heven AeroTech, a U.S.-based hydrogen-powered drone maker, to embed quantum technologies into long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles.

The move aims to aid defense and aerospace missions by enhancing mission resilience, stealth, and autonomy.

Partnership Details

Through the collaboration, Heven will integrate IonQ’s quantum computing, sensing, networking, and security capabilities into its drone systems.

The companies said the integration could enable ultra-secure links between drones through quantum communications, real-time quantum-enabled routing based on satellite and drone data, and highly accurate navigation using quantum sensors.

IonQ’s stock traded over 1% higher in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

