On the U.S.’s 250th Independence Day, the White House announced the official launch of the full Trump Accounts app — Robinhood serves as the technology developer and initial trustee for the app.

CEO Vlad Tenev also shared the announcement on X, adding that he was “Proud to play a part in this initiative.”

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, Mizuho raised the price target on HOOD to $130 from $115 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares, according to TheFly.

The analyst also said that Robinhood has a chance to become the first true global "hyperscaler" of online brokerages for multiple reasons.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) gained nearly 2% in the premarket session on Monday as multiple positive catalysts, including the launch of the Trump Accounts app on July 4, boosted the company’s stock higher.

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On the 250th Independence Day of the United States, the White House announced the official launch of the full Trump Accounts app, with Robinhood serving as the technology developer and initial trustee for the Trump Accounts program, alongside Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BNY).

The financial brokerage firm announced the launch in a post on X, saying, “Today, on the 250th anniversary of our country, Trump Accounts have arrived. (U.S. flag symbol) American families can start making contributions to their children’s Trump Accounts and build towards their long-term financial security from an early age.”

CEO Vlad Tenev also shared the announcement on X, adding that he was “Proud to play a part in this initiative.”

Mizuho Calls Robinhood ‘Hyperscaler’ Of Online Brokers

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, Mizuho raised the price target on HOOD to $130 from $115 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares, according to TheFly.

The firm noted that the broker’s 27 million funded accounts, a "best-in-class" user interface, Gen-z appeal and an ambition to grow the business multifold has given Robinhood a chance to become the first true global "hyperscaler" of online brokerages. Robinhood's playbook is similar to what Amazon Web Services (AMZN) and Microsoft Azure (MSFT) did to enterprise IT, the firm said. Mizuho also said it expects Robinhood to increasingly focus on expanding into Europe and, later, into Asia.

HOOD Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD stock was in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing, while message volumes had surged 100% in the past 24 hours.

One user responded to another user’s comments saying, “Sorry you'll miss the Move back to $153.86 this week on Int'l Expansion and Trump accounts… and likely the one higher towards 200, as well, with all that Growth.”

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Another user shared the Trump Accounts app’s page, noting, “WHAT DO YOU SEE WHEN YOU LOGON TO THE TRUMP ACCOUNTS? $HOOD ROBINHOOD IS WHAT YOU SEE. 60 MILLION ELIGIBLE AND EVERY BABY BORN IS A POTENTIAL CLIENT. YOU DO THE MATH.”

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A third user called Mizuho’s $130 target a “very conservative PT.”

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HOOD stock has gained more than 20% in the last year.

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