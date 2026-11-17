Bernstein downgraded PepsiCo to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Market Perform’ and lowered its price target to $128 from $131, according to The Fly.

The firm expects Frito-Lay North America and PepsiCo Beverages North America volumes to decline, with inflation and higher marketing investments adding to margin pressures, according to Investing.com.

Bernstein also expects international operations to partially offset North American weakness but sees limited room for error.

Six of 24 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while 17 rate the stock ‘Hold’ and one rates it ‘Sell,’ according to Koyfin.

PepsiCo was downgraded on Tuesday by Bernstein analyst Cristian Rios to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Market Perform,’ with the analyst expecting the company to miss earnings expectations over the next 12 months.

Rios also lowered his price target on PepsiCo to $128 from $131, according to TheFly. The revised target implies around 12.6% downside from the stock’s last close.

PEP shares were trading 1.25% lower in the premarket session at the time of writing. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the stock remained ‘bearish.’

Six of 24 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while 17 rate the stock ‘Hold’ and one rates it ‘Sell,’ according to Koyfin. Their 12-month price targets range from $106 to $169, with an average of $141.59.

Bernstein Flags Fresh Growth Risks For PepsiCo

According to TheFly, Bernstein expects PepsiCo's shares to face multiple compression as the market prices in what Rios described as "the new reality of an algorithm that requires significant catch-up investment to be sustained."

Bernstein expects Frito-Lay North America volumes to decline in 2027 as pricing investments are lapped and consumption of potato and tortilla chips continues to fall, according to a separate report published by Investing.com. The firm also expects PepsiCo to continue losing market share as the snacks market divides between value and premium segments. Limited pricing power and persistent inflation are expected to pressure margins, the report added.

PepsiCo Beverages North America volumes are also expected to decline amid commercial challenges. Bernstein expects persistent inflation, higher advertising and marketing investments, and the lapping of tariff benefits to pressure margins, with productivity efforts unable to fully offset the impact, Investing.com reported.

Bernstein also expects international operations to partially offset the weakness in North America, although the firm sees little room for error, according to Investing.com.

PepsiCo Targets 1,000 Jobs In North America

PepsiCo reported its third-quarter results last month, lowering its FY2026 core constant-currency earnings-per-share (EPS) growth outlook to 1%-2% from the low end of its previous 4%-6% range. CFO Steve Schmitt said the company's North American core operating margin was expected to remain under pressure in the fourth quarter.

Last week, on Nov.9, the company announced plans to eliminate roughly 1,000 jobs across its North American food and beverage business as part of efforts to streamline operations and improve performance, according to The Wall Street Journal.

PepsiCo North America Chief Executive Ram Krishnan told employees in a letter viewed by the WSJ that the company would make changes over the following week to streamline operations, simplify its structure and strengthen its capabilities.

Krishnan said the changes were intended to help the company move faster, improve execution and invest in growth opportunities, the publication reported.

PEP shares have gained around 2% year-to-date.

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