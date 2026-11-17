Peters said higher capital costs are making investors more selective, with greater demand for evidence that AI spending is generating returns.

Peters expects corporate earnings growth to slow to the mid-teens in 2027.

She said 2027 “could mark the trough” of hyperscalers’ free cash flow, putting the group on her shopping list.

Peters forecast Fed rate hikes in December and the first quarter of next year.

J.P. Morgan Private Bank Co-Head of Global Investment Strategy Grace Peters said on Tuesday that AI currently executes around 6% of U.S. tasks, a share expected to reach about 40% by 2040.

Peters, speaking to Bloomberg Television, said recent market volatility “will prove to be a strong buying opportunity.” She agreed that delays in AI spending could slow adoption but said gradual rollout could be beneficial.

“We don't want a sugar rush,” she said, adding that society needs time to adjust to labor-market changes and businesses to cybersecurity and disruption risks. Peters expects AI-driven productivity gains to become more evident by 2030.

Higher Capital Costs Put Returns In Focus

Discussing J.P. Morgan's latest 2027 outlook, Peters said competition for capital among governments and corporations would raise financing costs and market volatility. She said investors are becoming more selective about which companies benefit from increased spending.

Rather than simply favoring companies receiving large investments, they now want evidence that those investments are generating returns and that companies are executing their plans effectively, the JPMorgan executive said.

Peters expects earnings growth to slow from nearly 30% in the latest quarter to the mid-teens in 2027, while maintaining her capital expenditure supercycle thesis. She said mid-teens growth remains “entirely feasible” despite tougher comparisons from the second quarter.

With valuations below 19 times forward earnings, she called it “a good environment for taking equity risk.” Hyperscalers, which suffered in 2026, are on her 2027 shopping list. Next year “could mark the trough of their free cash flow,” she said, after heavy spending constrained cash generation and buybacks.

Inflation, Rates And Portfolio Diversification

Peters expects early AI investment to remain inflationary, keeping inflation sticky in the first half of 2027 before easing later. She forecasts Federal Reserve rate hikes in December and the first quarter, with bond yields potentially peaking in the first or second quarter.

Amid a volatile backdrop, she favored investment-grade credit yielding around 6%, hedge funds, gold — which she called “unloved at the moment” — and infrastructure.

She also said that rolling geopolitical shocks would remain “the norm,” producing recurring inflation shocks and positive stock-bond correlation.

The strategist identified supply-chain security, energy security, cybersecurity and physical defense as a “multi-year investment theme,” saying it is only about 18 months to two years underway. She also highlighted critical minerals as a supply-chain concern.

US Stock Futures Trade Mixed

U.S. stock futures were mixed on Tuesday as investors awaited Nvidia earnings. At the time of this writing, S&P 500 futures were up 0.10%, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures had slipped 0.32%, and Nasdaq-100 futures were up by 0.5%.

Retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100, remained ‘bullish.’ Meanwhile, sentiment toward the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) fell to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish.’

See Also: Nvidia Sets Up Board Committee To Oversee National Security, Chip Export Controls — Names Suzanne Nora Johnson Chair

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