The next major catalyst is the FDA’s July 23-24 advisory committee meeting, where regulators will consider whether seven peptides should be added to the Section 503A Bulks List.

CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 7,163 Hims shares on Friday at an average price of $31.9933, generating $229,000 in gross proceeds.

Despite the transaction, Okupe retained a substantial stake, including 284,321 directly owned shares.

FDA staff have recommended against the move, pointing to limited human evidence and uncertain formulations.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) extended their decline to a third consecutive session on Monday as a newly disclosed stock sale by CFO Oluyemi Okupe drew attention ahead of a closely-watched FDA meeting on compounded peptides.

HIMS stock fell 0.4% on Monday to finish at $32.7, wish shares eyeing their worst month since February.

Hims CFO Sells $229K In Stock

According to a recent regulatory filing, Okupe sold 7,163 Hims shares on Friday at an average price of $31.9933, generating approximately $229,000 in gross proceeds. The shares were issued from stock options exercised on the same day at $5.01 per share. The filing showed that the sale price ranged from $31.93 to $32.06. Okupe remained a sizable shareholder after the sale, with 284,321 shares held directly, 7,853 through a trust, and options covering another 95,198 shares.

The key catalyst for investors now is the FDA’s July 23-24 Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee meeting. The panel is set to examine whether BPC-157, Emideltide, Epitalon, KPV, MOTS-c, Semax and TB-500 should be eligible for inclusion on the Section 503A Bulks List, which could create a clearer route for certain compounding pharmacies to prepare them. However, FDA staff have taken a skeptical view. Their review cited limited human evidence, uncertainty about formulations, and unresolved concerns related to immune responses, contamination, and product quality.

Hims Awaits Regulatory Clarity On Peptides

The outcome matters to Hims since the company has already begun building infrastructure around the category. In early 2025, Hims acquired a California peptide manufacturing facility as part of a broader push into metabolic health, recovery, cognitive performance and preventive care.

A more favorable regulatory environment could help move peptide demand away from loosely supervised online sellers and toward established healthcare platforms. A tougher stance could delay the opportunity and narrow the company’s path into the market. The advisory committee will still hear evidence and stakeholder views before making its recommendation, while FDA leadership will ultimately decide how to proceed.

The FDA staff’s position, however, contrasts with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s push for a more permissive approach to peptides. Kennedy has publicly discussed using peptides for injuries, while 12 other substances were moved into Category 1 in April.

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald described the FDA staff recommendation as surprising but said it did not amount to a final rejection. The advisory committee must still review the evidence, hear stakeholder comments and issue its recommendation before the FDA makes a final decision. Peptide bulls view the category as a potentially significant long-term growth market for Hims. FirstWave Fund CEO Jonah Lupton has estimated that non-GLP-1 peptides could generate between $50 billion and $80 billion in annual global sales by 2030.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About HIMS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for HIMS has been ‘bearish’ over the past week amid a 150% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

HIMS sentiment and message volume as of July 21 | Source: Stocktwits

One optimistic user said, “$HIMS peptides are getting approved on Thursday!!!”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user said, “$HIMS it’s safe to say this stock is getting ready for the peptides to not pass. Everyone saying it’s “pricing in” the bad news- realistically that never happens. There will always be a huge drop based on negative news, especially if that said news hinders a possibly billion+ pipeline. That being said, I own plenty of shares, I’m long, and ready to hold this bag”

View this Stocktwits post

HIMS stock has declined 35% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<