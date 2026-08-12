Lilly said the products being sold on the black market are unverified, unapproved, and not worth the risk.

Retatrutide has not been approved by any regulator worldwide and cannot legally be sold to consumers or prepared by compounding pharmacies.

Lilly has called on online marketplaces, social-media platforms, payment processors and shipping companies to cut off services supporting the trade.

The pharmaceutical giant has reported over 14,000 websites, advertisements and product listings marketing Retatrutide across more than 100 countries.

Eli Lilly (LLY) is stepping up its crackdown on the growing black market for the experimental weight-loss drug, filing six new lawsuits on Wednesday against U.S. businesses it alleges are selling illegal versions of Retatrutide.

Retatrutide is being studied in Phase 3 trials for obesity, type 2 diabetes and related conditions. It has not been approved by any regulator worldwide and cannot legally be sold to consumers through commercial sales or compounding.

The move comes after CEO David Ricks highlighted Retatrutide as a key part of Lilly’s next generation of weight-loss medicines last week.

LLY shares edged 0.3% lower in pre-market trading.

Black Market Products Are ‘Entirely Unverified, Unapproved And Not Worth Risk

The cases are Eli Lilly & Co. v. Aesthetic Envy Cosmetic Centers LLC, doing business as Aesthetic Envy; Astra LLC, doing business as Astra Peptides; Legendary Peptides LLC; Striker Pharmacy LLC; Texas Peptides Inc.; and Lone Star Peptide Co.

Lilly said the defendants include compounding pharmacies, medical spas and online sellers. Some allegedly label their products “research-use only” even though they are intended for human consumption.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that unapproved Retatrutide products are of unknown quality, may harm consumers and cannot legally be compounded.

“Retatrutide is being rigorously studied as part of a comprehensive clinical trial development program. We take the responsibility of evaluating the safety and efficacy of our investigational medicines seriously. What is being sold on the black market is not a medicine – it is entirely unverified, unapproved and not worth the risk,” said David A. Hyman, Lilly’s chief medical officer.

Lilly Calls For Support In Retatrutide Crackdown

Lilly has referred more than 200 people and businesses to the FDA, Justice Department, state attorneys general and other authorities. It has also reported over 14,000 websites, advertisements and product listings marketing Retatrutide across more than 100 countries.

The company also called on online marketplaces, social-media platforms, payment processors and shipping companies to cut off services supporting the trade.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment surrounding LLY on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours.

The stock has gained more than 12% so far this year.

Also read: Firefly CEO Jason Kim Sees ‘So Much Demand’ For Rocket Launches As Capacity Hits Record Constraints

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<