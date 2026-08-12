SMCI stock surged in pre-market trade to levels not seen since late June.

Wall Street analysts raised their price targets, but flagged concerns around margins, order visibility, or cash flow.

BofA maintained an ‘Underperform’ rating, citing “strong” revenue growth but stating that current margins are "not sustainable."

Goldman also cited concerns around "sustainable double-digit margins" and enterprise competition.

Shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) surged in early morning trade on Wednesday after Wall Street analysts raised their price targets following the company’s latest earnings report. However, they also flagged concerns about the sustainability of its double-digit margins.

Bank of America (BofA) raised its price target on SMCI stock to $33 from $28 while maintaining an ‘Underperform’ rating, as per TheFly. It said that while the company’s revenue growth is "strong,” current margins are "not sustainable."

The firm cited competition in the AI server and rack market, rising component costs and additional investments in engineering support and services as factors that could pressure profitability.

SMCI stock gained as much as 10% in pre-market trade, on track to hit levels not seen since June, and was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

SMCI stock price performance year-to-date and pre-market movement on August 12. | Source: TradingView

Super Micro’s AI Growth Faces Margin Test

Goldman also questioned the durability of the latest margin performance, while lifting its target to $34 from $30 and keeping a ‘Sell’ rating on SMCI shares. The firm noted that Super Micro’s 17.6% gross margin in the fiscal fourth quarter was "unusually strong," helped by product mix, and expects margins to normalize as the company’s AI server mix changes.

While Super Micro’s fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $65 billion to $72 billion and greater customer diversification support the growth outlook, it stated uncertainty remains around "sustainable double-digit margins" and intense competition in the enterprise market.

Meanwhile, Citi increased its target to $39 from $33 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating, stating that it wants “more conviction” on the pace of margin improvementand free cash flow generation before recommending the shares.

$60B Order Pipeline Draws Attention

Barclays raised its target on SMCI stock to $39 from $38 with an ‘Equal Weight’ rating, citing lack of details and visibility around the company’s $60 billion in new orders.

In the post-results call, the management continued to keep the identity of its new customers under wraps. When an analyst asked about customers, CFO David Weigand said, “We have a lot of emerging Neoclouds and CSPs, and so they were -- and some enterprise customers that were in that mix that we mentioned.”

Super Micro said it had nine customers paying the company over $1 billion each in the fiscal year 2026, compared to four in 2025.

How Is Retail Feeling About SMCI Stock?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SMCI stock rose to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, while chatter jumped to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ levels. Platform data showed a message volume increase of over 275% in the last 24 hours.

SMCI stock retail sentiment on August 12 as of 7:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

While many applauded the company’s latest earnings, some retail traders questioned why the stock hadn’t rallied higher, and others offered explanations behind the company’s guidance and backlog.

SMCI stock has gained around 5% this year but is down nearly 30% over the last 12 months.

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