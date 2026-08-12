Net product sales for the second quarter surged to $170.4 million from $6.5 million last year, due to higher Yutrepia sales volumes.

Liquidia began shipping Yutrepia in June 2025 after receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in the previous month.

Liquidia has received about 5,900 unique Yutrepia patient prescriptions since its launch.

The biotech firm ended June with $284.2 million in cash, up from $190.7 million at the end of 2025.

Liquidia (LQDA) was in the spotlight on Wednesday after the biotech firm reported a stronger-than-expected second-quarter topline driven by sales of its lung disease drug Yutrepia.

Total revenue came in at $171.7 million, beating Wall Street estimates of $168.5 million, according to Fiscal.ai data. Diluted earnings came in at $0.74 per share, in line with Street expectations. Liquidia ended June with $284.2 million in cash, up from $190.7 million at the end of 2025.

LQDA stock was down 1.5% at the time of writing.

Yutrepia Drives Q2 Product Revenue

Net product sales climbed to $170.4 million from $6.5 million last year, largely due to higher Yutrepia sales volumes. Liquidia began shipping the drug in June 2025 after receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in the previous month.

Yutrepia is an inhaled dry-powder medicine that helps people with two serious conditions affecting blood pressure in the lungs, pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension. The treatment is delivered through a small, easy-to-use inhaler and is designed to improve patients’ ability to exercise.

“We are pleased by the sustained adoption of Yutrepia as the inhaled prostacyclin of choice. The inhaled category has grown almost 40% since launch, and Yutrepia has captured an ever-increasing share of that growth,” said Roger Jeffs, Liquidia’s CEO.

Yutrepia: The Key Numbers To Date

Liquidia received about 5,900 unique Yutrepia patient prescriptions and started more than 5,000 patients on treatment between its June 2025 launch and July 31, 2026.

More than 1,100 healthcare providers have prescribed the drug, while its prescription-to-treatment conversion rate remained above 85%.

Retail’s Take On LQDA’s Earnings

Retail sentiment surrounding LQDA on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One bullish user highlighted the rise in sales.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock has seen a strong buying interest in 2026, surging nearly 180%.

Also read: Eli Lilly Steps Up Retatrutide Crackdown With Six New Lawsuits – CMO Hyman Says Drug Sold In Black Market Is ‘Not A Medicine’

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