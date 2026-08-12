Nebius CEO Arkady Volozh stated that this quarter was when the market validated the company’s strategy.

Volozh added that the deals struck by Nebius had an average yield of more than $20 million per megawatt, with the overall deal economics strengthening during the quarter.

The company said that it sees the price per megawatt rising to the $40 million-$50 million range, while adding that it has already signed its first deal at these prices this week.

Nebius touted that Q2 was its “strongest commercial quarter yet,” with the company closing four deals averaging more than $1 billion in Total Contract Value each.

Nebius Group NV (NBIS) on Wednesday reported a 454% year-on-year increase in revenue in the second quarter (Q2), surpassing Wall Street expectations as it capitalized on soaring demand for AI capacity.

Nebius reported a loss of $0.68 per share in Q2, compared to earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 during the same period a year ago. Revenue surged to $582 million during the quarter, from $105 million during the year-ago period.

Wall Street expected Nebius to report a loss of $0.7 per share on revenue of $574 million, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Nebius shares were up more than 15% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade. NBIS was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

NBIS CEO Says AI Capacity Demand ‘Continues To Grow Exponentially’

Nebius CEO Arkady Volozh stated that Q2 was the quarter when the market validated the company’s strategy. “Demand for AI capacity continues to grow exponentially, and we are converting that demand into contracted, profitable growth,” he said.

Volozh added that the deals struck by Nebius had an average yield of more than $20 million per megawatt, with the overall deal economics strengthening during the quarter as 70% of these included prepayments, covering about 50% to 60% of the capital expenditure associated with the infrastructure powering those deals.

The company said that it sees the price per megawatt rising to the $40 million-$50 million range, while adding that it has already signed its first deal at these prices this week.

“We closed our largest AI Cloud deals on our strongest terms to date, at prices that represent a step-change in the economics of our business,” he said.

NBIS Says Q2 Was Its ‘Strongest Commercial Quarter Yet’

Nebius touted that Q2 was its “strongest commercial quarter yet,” with the company closing four deals averaging more than $1 billion in Total Contract Value (TCV) each. These deals include those with Reflection, Cohere, an unnamed U.S.-based AI neolab, and a large U.S.-based quantitative trading firm.

The company expects to end 2026 with five gigawatts of contracted power, up from the over four gigawatts that it had forecast during the first quarter (Q1).

“These economics will flow through to revenue as the underlying capacity comes online. The majority of these deals were signed against capacity arriving in late 2026, and will contribute primarily to 2027 revenue,” Nebius said.

What Retail Traders Think Of NBIS Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Nebius trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory with message volumes at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

NBIS stock is up 131% year-to-date and 175% over the past 12 months. The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is up 19% over the past 12 months, while the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) is up 20%.

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