The company said that there were three treatment-related serious adverse events reported with HLP003 in a late-stage trial, though it met its main goal.

CMO Amir Inamdar noted that suicidality is a feature of depression and added, “we do not observe a signal of suicidality” for the drug.

He noted that there were several factors that contributed to the attempt, including that the participant had an underlying major depressive disorder and a prior history of suicide attempt.

Most adverse events were mild to moderate and resolved on the day of dosing, with only two discontinuations due to adverse events overall, the company noted.

Shares of Helus Pharma (HELP) fell about 12% on Monday after the company disclosed a suicide attempt in its late-stage trial of depression drug HLP003, though executives said they observed no suicidality signal for the drug.

The company said that there were three treatment-related serious adverse events reported with HLP003 in a late-stage trial. “One of these was a suicide attempt by a participant who was a non-responder to treatment. This attempt occurred 55 days after the participant received the second dose of 003,” Amir Inamdar, Chief Medical Officer for Helus, said. “The participant was admitted to the hospital two days after an overdose of their background antidepressant medication and was subsequently discharged.”

Inamdar noted that suicidality is a feature of depression and added, “we do not observe a signal of suicidality” for the drug. He noted that there were several factors that contributed to the attempt, including that they had an underlying major depressive disorder, and a prior history of suicide attempt.

“The participant was receiving concomitant antidepressant that has a boxed warning for suicidality. In addition, the event occurred approximately seven weeks after the last dose, weakening the temporal association,” they said, while adding that no similar serious cases were identified in the study.

Most adverse events were mild to moderate and resolved on the day of dosing, with only two discontinuations due to adverse events overall, the company noted.

Strong Efficacy Results Temper Safety Concerns

The randomized, double-blind trial, however, met its main goal. At six weeks, patients taking HLP003 improved by 7.6 points more on a standard depression rating scale assessing different aspects of the disease, including suicidal thoughts, than those on placebo. On average, scores fell 19.5 points with the drug versus 11.9 points with placebo. The difference was highly statistically significant, the company said.

Benefits held up at 12 weeks, where the drug still led placebo by seven points, again with a highly significant result. Improvements showed up quickly—as early as the day after the first dose. Patients received two doses, three weeks apart, while staying on their regular antidepressant.

Response rates were solid: 56% of patients on HLP003 had at least a 50% improvement at six weeks, and 45% still met that mark at 12 weeks. Remission rates—meaning symptoms largely cleared—were about 51% at six weeks and 40% at 12 weeks. Nearly 39% reached remission just one day after the first dose.

Analyst Views on Efficacy Strength Versus Market Reaction

Lucid Capital raised its price target to $79 from $52 on HELP following the trial results, while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating and lifting the drug’s probability of success to 70% from 45%. The firm cited statistically significant improvements across endpoints and rapid, sustained effects, attributing the selloff to a “significant misunderstanding”. "We are talking about a very infrequent treatment of 22 million depressed patients that are extremely difficult to treat with existing pills," Lucid said.

Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai highlighted the robust 12-week data and described safety as fairly clean; the firm maintains a ‘Buy’ rating and $22 target, with a second late-stage study (EMBRACE) expected in the fourth quarter of 2027 to support a potential 2028 filing with the FDA.

Barclays called the efficacy results a “home run” and found the safety context reassuring, stating there was “no reason” for shares to be down after the disclosure of the three events. The firm holds an 'Overweight' rating on the stock.

How Did HELP Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HELP stock rose from 'bullish' to 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from 'high' to 'extremely high' levels.

“HELP’s data really has a bright future objectively,” a Stocktwits user wrote, highlighting the difficulties faced by the patient population.

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Another termed the trial results “absolutely exceptional.”

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HELP stock has fallen 5% year-to-date.

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