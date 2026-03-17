Huang said there are nearly two more years of additional orders and revenue from Nvidia’s broader product lineup still to come.

Nvidia Corp (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang on Wednesday reportedly highlighted the company’s massive revenue potential over the next two years, signaling strong growth across its product portfolio.

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In a CNBC interview, Huang emphasized that Nvidia already has a clear path to over $1 trillion in combined sales from its flagship Blackwell and Rubin GPU platforms, with more orders expected to come in before the end of 2027.

“At this point with another 21 more months to go for the end of 2027, we already have high confidence visibility of $1 trillion plus for just Blackwell and Rubin.” -Jensen Huang, President and CEO, Nvidia

Nvidia stock inched 0.06% lower on Tuesday morning.

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