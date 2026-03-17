In a post on X, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor shared that MSTR’s Bitcoin holdings have clocked a gain of over $1.6 billion so far this year.

Strategy has added more than 88,500 BTC in 2026, with nearly half of it acquired in the first two weeks of March.

The company holds a total of 761,068 BTC, representing about 3.6% of Bitcoin’s cumulative circulating supply.

Aggregate unrealized losses still exceed $1 billion, though they have declined significantly since December.

MSTR’s average purchase price is $75,295 per Bitcoin, putting the position near break-even.

Strategy (MSTR) executive chairman Michael Saylor touted that the company has clocked $1.6 billion in Bitcoin (BTC) gains so far this year, with most of that growth coming from the first two weeks of March, but aggregate paper losses remain.

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In a post on X, Saylor highlighted that Strategy has added more than 88,500 BTC to its balance sheet this year, resulting in a BTC dollar gain of $1.6 billion. “BTC Gain is the closest analog to net income on the Bitcoin standard,” he wrote.

Source: @saylor/X

However, CoinGecko data showed that Strategy is still sitting on over $1 billion in paper losses on its aggregate holdings, down from $17.4 billion at the end of December.

MSTR’s stock edged 0.5% lower at market open after Bitcoin’s price fell below $74,000, shedding gains from an intra-day high of nearly $76,000, according to CoinGecko data. Retail sentiment around MSTR on Stocktwits remained in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day as chatter rose to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels.

MSTR retail sentiment and message volume on March 17 as of 9:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

MSTR’s Bitcoin Buying Accelerates In March

Strategy currently holds 761,068 BTC on its balance sheet, valued at over $56 billion based on Bitcoin’s current price. This accounts for around 3.6% of Bitcoin’s total circulating supply. The average cost of each Bitcoin is $75,295, close to breaking even if Bitcoin’s price hits new highs.

MSTR has increased the pace of its Bitcoin purchases over the past few weeks, adding more than 22,000 BTC to its balance sheet yesterday and over 40,000 Bitcoin in the first two weeks of March.

MSTR’s stock is down 4.5% year to date, while Bitcoin’s price has fallen nearly 16%.

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