The $140 million military engineering vehicle program is expected to begin contributing revenue in second-quarter of 2026.

INDO will supply a fleet of heavy-tracked engineering vehicles to a major military client.

The initiative covers a two-year delivery period and sets up support systems for at least four more years.

Through the acquisition, Ondas aims to create a multi-domain autonomous ecosystem that spans aerial systems, and ground robotics.

Ondas Inc. (ONDS) is speeding up its push into autonomous defense technologies with the acquisition of INDO Earth Moving, a specialist in heavy engineering equipment for military and national infrastructure programs.

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The move positions Ondas to expand its autonomous systems capabilities and deliver a major military engineering vehicle program as a prime contractor.

Acquisition and Military Program

INDO recently won a $140 million tender to supply a fleet of heavy-tracked engineering vehicles to a major military client, covering delivery, long-term maintenance, logistics, and operational support.

The program spans two years for delivery and establishes sustainment infrastructure for at least four additional years. By combining INDO’s platforms with Ondas’ existing technologies from 4M Defense, Roboteam, and Apeiro, the company aims to create a multi-domain autonomous ecosystem that spans aerial systems, ground robotics, and heavy engineering platforms.

Ondas stock was modestly higher on Tuesday morning.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

A bullish Stocktwits user commended the company’s vision.

Another user expressed optimism about the growth potential, saying the ‘stock is going very much higher’.

Financial Outlook and Long-Term Strategy

The $140 million military engineering vehicle program is expected to begin contributing revenue in the second quarter of 2026. Ondas views this acquisition as a crucial step toward expanding its portfolio of advanced autonomous and robotic systems for mission-critical defense and infrastructure work globally.

"By combining INDO's engineering vehicle platform with Ondas' autonomy architecture, we see the opportunity to evolve these systems into robotic engineering vehicles capable of operating in high-risk environments while significantly improving safety and operational effectiveness,” said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems.

ONDS stock has gained over 9% in the last 12 months.

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