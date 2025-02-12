Grove Collaborative Stock In Focus After Acquisition Of Eco Products Maker Grab Green: Retail's Divided

Sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ compared to 'bullish' a week ago.

Grove Collaborative Stock In Focus After Acquisition Of Eco Products Maker Grab Green: Retail's Divided
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. ($GROV) slipped more than 1% on Tuesday as the company announced the acquisition of the assets eco-friendly cleaning products company, Grab Green, but retail sentiment was divided.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Grove Collaborative is focused on sustainable consumer products in the health and wellness, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care segments, among others. Grab Green’s product lineup of laundry detergents, dishwashing pods, and multipurpose cleaners complements Grove’s existing portfolio of sustainable offerings.

Sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘neutral’ compared to 'bullish' a week ago. Message volumes were in the ‘low’ zone compared to ‘high’ last week.

Screenshot 2025-02-12 at 2.45.03 PM.png

“Grab Green has been a trailblazer in creating safe, sustainable, and effective cleaning products that align perfectly with Grove’s mission of reducing the environmental impact of everyday household essentials,” said Jeff Yurcisin, CEO of Grove Collaborative. “This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to scale our collective impact, bringing even more innovative and eco-friendly solutions to consumers while continuing to raise the bar for sustainability in our industry.”

With this deal, Grove and Grab Green, which became a third-party vendor of Grove in 2019, will build on their longstanding partnership, according to a company statement.  

“We are thrilled to join forces with Grove Collaborative, a company that shares our dedication to creating products that are safe for people and the planet,” said Patricia Spencer, co-founder of Grab Green.

“This collaboration marks a new chapter for Grab Green, one where we can reach more homes and have an even greater environmental impact,” added Michael Edell, co-founder of Grab Green.

Grove Collaborative stock is up 15% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

W.P. Carey On Watch After Upbeat Q4 Revenue: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

W.P. Carey On Watch After Upbeat Q4 Revenue: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Sweetgreen Stock Dips On Price-Target Cuts Ahead of Q4 Earnings, But Retail’s Bullish

Sweetgreen Stock Dips On Price-Target Cuts Ahead of Q4 Earnings, But Retail’s Bullish

Spirit Airlines Rejects New Merger Offer From Frontier: Retail’s Optimistic About A Deal

Spirit Airlines Rejects New Merger Offer From Frontier: Retail’s Optimistic About A Deal

Upstart Holdings Stock Soars Aftermarket After Surprise Q4 Profit: Retail’s Exuberant

Upstart Holdings Stock Soars Aftermarket After Surprise Q4 Profit: Retail’s Exuberant

DoorDash Stock Rises After Q4 Revenue Beats Street Expectations: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

DoorDash Stock Rises After Q4 Revenue Beats Street Expectations: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Recent Stories

PHOTOS 6 sequin ivory salwar suits for women over 50 gcw

(PHOTOS) 6 sequin ivory salwar suits for women over 50

SC seeks residence proof for Rohingya refugees, assures no discrimination in education vkp

SC seeks residence proof for Rohingya refugees, assures no discrimination in education

Hina khan saree collection 5 perfect looks for brides and newlyweds gcw

(PHOTOS) Hina Khan’s saree collection: 5 perfect looks for newlyweds

W.P. Carey On Watch After Upbeat Q4 Revenue: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

W.P. Carey On Watch After Upbeat Q4 Revenue: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Full-blown drama as lawyers throw fists & kicks in violent clash over clients at Sahibabad GST office (WATCH) shk

Full-blown drama as lawyers throw fists & kicks in violent clash over clients at Sahibabad GST office (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Top 10 ROMANTIC SONGS of Bollywood | Valentine's Week | Hug Day Special

Top 10 ROMANTIC SONGS of Bollywood | Valentine's Week | Hug Day Special

Video Icon
Brave Hearts Lost: Naik Mukesh and Capt. Bakshi Killed in IED Blast at LOC | Asianet Newsable

Brave Hearts Lost: Naik Mukesh and Capt. Bakshi Killed in IED Blast at LOC | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Chile Wildfires Intensify as Red Alert Stays in Effect

Chile Wildfires Intensify as Red Alert Stays in Effect

Video Icon
PM Modi Holds Talks with JD Vance in Paris Ahead of US Visit | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Holds Talks with JD Vance in Paris Ahead of US Visit | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Five Times Samay Raina's 'INDIA'S GOT LATENT' Sparked Debate!

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Five Times Samay Raina's 'INDIA'S GOT LATENT' Sparked Debate!

Video Icon