Google’s Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber is a specialized cybersecurity model that will be available through CodeMender in a limited-access pilot, positioning it to compete with Anthropic's Claude Mythos.

Google said that Flash Cyber is a cybersecurity-focused model built on Gemini 3.5 Flash and fine-tuned to identify and fix software vulnerabilities at a lower cost than larger AI models.

The company said the model works with its CodeMender security agent, using multiple AI agents to generate a single vulnerability report.

Google added that the system delivers competitive frontier performance on the CyberGym benchmark.

Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google on Tuesday introduced Gemini 3.6 Flash, Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite and Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber, expanding its family of AI models with a focus on faster, cheaper and more efficient agentic AI applications.

Google’s Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber is a specialized cybersecurity model that will be available through CodeMender in a limited-access pilot, positioning it to compete with Anthropic's Claude Mythos.

Alphabet’s Class A shares were down nearly 1% in Tuesday’s midday trade.

GOOGL Takes On Anthropic In Cybersecurity AI

Google introduced Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber, a cybersecurity-focused model built on Gemini 3.5 Flash and fine-tuned to identify and fix software vulnerabilities at a lower cost than larger AI models.

The company said the model works with its CodeMender security agent, using multiple AI agents to generate a single vulnerability report. Google added that the system delivers competitive frontier performance on the CyberGym benchmark.

Due to the dual-use nature of cybersecurity AI, Google said Flash Cyber will initially be available only to governments and trusted partners through a limited-access CodeMender pilot.

Anthropic announced Claude Mythos last month, its flagship cybersecurity AI model that the company says has the strongest cyber capabilities of any AI system. While it was subsequently made unavailable after the U.S. government cited national security concerns, it is now accessible to select American organizations.

GOOGL’s Gemini 3.6 Flash Is Aimed At Coding

Google said Gemini 3.6 Flash improves coding, multimodal reasoning and knowledge work while using 17% fewer output tokens than Gemini 3.5 Flash, citing the Artificial Analysis Index.

The company also lowered pricing to $1.5 per million input tokens and $7.5 per million output tokens, reducing the cost of running agentic AI workloads.

Google said the model also delivers stronger performance across coding, computer use and document analysis tasks, while requiring fewer reasoning steps and tool calls to complete multi-step workflows.

Google said the model also delivers stronger performance across coding, document analysis and computer-use tasks while requiring fewer reasoning steps and tool calls, helping reduce latency and overall inference costs for multi-step AI workflows.

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GOOGL stock is up 12% year-to-date and 84% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 19% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 26%.

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