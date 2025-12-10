Dalio added that he tried to computerize his principles and built a coach in the form of an app to allow the people he was working with to ask questions and leverage his decision-making process.

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio revealed on Wednesday that he has been using artificial intelligence (AI) technology for decision-making for the past 35-40 years.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Dalio explained that he realized that if he fed his criteria and principles for making a decision to an algorithm and equations, and aligned the “expert system” with his intellect, the system would process much more complex information much faster.

“I could have inspiration and logic and so on. It was a great partnership, ” Dalio said. “That investment decision-making is what made Bridgewater successful,” he added.

Ray Dalio's post on X | @RayDalio/X

AI Before ChatGPT

Dalio added that he tried to computerize his principles and built a coach in the form of an app to allow the people he was working with to ask questions and leverage his decision-making process.

He added that large language models have made this process even more seamless and useful.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<