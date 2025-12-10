An Nvidia spokesperson said there have been no tips or other substantiation to support the smuggling claim, according to a CNBC report.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) has denied claims that China’s DeepSeek has deployed its banned Blackwell chips, according to a report from CNBC.

Earlier on Wednesday, The Information reported that the Chinese artificial intelligence startup had used Nvidia’s chips to develop an upcoming AI model. The U.S. has banned the export of Blackwell chips to China to maintain a competitive advantage in the AI game.

“We haven’t seen any substantiation or received tips of ‘phantom datacenters’ constructed to deceive us and our OEM partners, then deconstructed, smuggled, and reconstructed somewhere else,” a Nvidia spokesperson said, according to the CNBC report. “While such smuggling seems far-fetched, we pursue any tip we receive.”

