Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) Google is reportedly trying out new financial plays as it seeks to increase market adoption of its artificial intelligence chips, in a bid to compete with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA).

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter, Google has amped up financial support to many of its data center partners that provide computing power to customers, in a move to expand its market potential.

Google is also reportedly mulling an investment of about $100 million in cloud-computing company Fluidstack, as part of a deal that values the startup at around $7.5 billion.

As per the report, Google is also speaking with other data center partners about increasing its financial commitments, hoping for additional TPU demand.

Shares of GOOG were up 4% at the time of writing.

