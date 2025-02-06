Gold-Pegged Cryptos Hit New Highs As Metal Reaches Uncharted Territory Amid Trump’s Trade War: Retail Stays Cautious

PAXG and XAUT are hitting record highs, outpacing Bitcoin’s gains amid a surge in gold prices driven by trade war tensions between China and the U.S.

Gold-Pegged Cryptos Hit New Highs As Metal Reaches Uncharted Territory Amid Trump’s Trade War: Retail Stays Cautious
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 12:21 AM IST

Gold-backed cryptocurrencies are outperforming the wider market amid a historic rally for the precious metal.

Gold prices are up around 9.7% so far this year to a new record of $2,880 per ounce amid escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

PAX Gold (PAXG) and Tether Gold (XAUT), both backed by one troy ounce of physical gold stored in vaults, have mirrored the metal’s ascent. 

Over the past month, both tokens have risen roughly 10%, tracking closely with spot gold prices.

Screenshot 2025-02-05 124930.png Tether Gold Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.5 as of 12:50 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

During U.S. market hours on Wednesday, Tether Gold touched an all-time high of $2,882 before slipping 0.3% from its peak, according to CoinGecko. 

Despite the pullback, XAUT maintained gains of 1.4% over the last 24 hours, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits in the 'neutral' territory, accompanied by 'extremely low' chatter.

Screenshot 2025-02-05 124806.png PAX Gold Sentiment and Message Volume on Feb.5 as of 12:45 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

PAX Gold also saw gains, up 2.2% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. 

The token reached an all-time high of $2,925 earlier this week and is now trading just 0.5% below the peak. 

However, sentiment around PAXG on Stocktwits was 'extremely bearish,' with message volume at 'normal' levels.

These gold-backed tokens have significantly outperformed major cryptocurrencies so far this year. 

Bitcoin (BTC) posted a modest 3.6% gain in January, pushing the BTC-to-gold ratio to a 12-week low, according to TradingView data.

In traditional markets, gold miners have also benefited. The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), which tracks a basket of gold mining stocks, has surged nearly 20% this year, outpacing the S&P 500.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Bitcoin Mining Metrics Improve, But Stocks Struggle As BTC Stays Below $100K: Retail Remains Cautiously Optimistic

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MicroStrategy Stock Edges Lower Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail’s Uneasy Amid BTC Downtrend

MicroStrategy Stock Edges Lower Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail’s Uneasy Amid BTC Downtrend

Teladoc’s $65M Catapult Health Deal Wins Over Retail As Stock Eyes Best Day In Over 2 Months

Teladoc’s $65M Catapult Health Deal Wins Over Retail As Stock Eyes Best Day In Over 2 Months

Toyota Downgraded After Second Straight Profit Drop, But Stock Climbs As Annual Outlook Improves: Retail Stays Optimistic

Toyota Downgraded After Second Straight Profit Drop, But Stock Climbs As Annual Outlook Improves: Retail Stays Optimistic

Will Palantir Hold Above $100 This Week? Most Retail Traders Bet On It Even As Post-Earnings Rally Cools

Will Palantir Hold Above $100 This Week? Most Retail Traders Bet On It Even As Post-Earnings Rally Cools

Prudential Financial Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail Stays Bearish

Prudential Financial Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail Stays Bearish

Recent Stories

MicroStrategy Stock Edges Lower Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail’s Uneasy Amid BTC Downtrend

MicroStrategy Stock Edges Lower Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail’s Uneasy Amid BTC Downtrend

Teladoc’s $65M Catapult Health Deal Wins Over Retail As Stock Eyes Best Day In Over 2 Months

Teladoc’s $65M Catapult Health Deal Wins Over Retail As Stock Eyes Best Day In Over 2 Months

Toyota Downgraded After Second Straight Profit Drop, But Stock Climbs As Annual Outlook Improves: Retail Stays Optimistic

Toyota Downgraded After Second Straight Profit Drop, But Stock Climbs As Annual Outlook Improves: Retail Stays Optimistic

Will Palantir Hold Above $100 This Week? Most Retail Traders Bet On It Even As Post-Earnings Rally Cools

Will Palantir Hold Above $100 This Week? Most Retail Traders Bet On It Even As Post-Earnings Rally Cools

Prudential Financial Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail Stays Bearish

Prudential Financial Stock Slips After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates: Retail Stays Bearish

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon