Amazon crossed a $3 trillion market value, Snowflake rose as investors showed more confidence in its AI business, and Bristol-Myers stock climbed on possible merger discussions.

Amazon shares hit a record high of $287.16, pushing the company’s market value above $3 trillion.

Snowflake shares reached a four-year high of $315.42 as investors gained confidence in its AI growth potential.

Bristol-Myers Squibb shares rose to a three-year high after reports of potential merger talks with AstraZeneca.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) climbed to fresh 52-week highs on Monday as investors rewarded strong AI-driven growth, upbeat analyst sentiment and merger speculation. The three stocks extended their 2026 gains, highlighting continued demand for technology leaders and defensive healthcare names.

Amazon and Snowflake stocks ended the session 4% higher, while Bristol-Myers Squibb edged up 0.2%.

Amazon Tops $3 Trillion As AWS Growth Fuels Rally

Amazon stock reached a record high of $287.16 as it officially crossed the historic $3 trillion market capitalization threshold for the first time, becoming only the fifth public company in history to achieve the milestone alongside Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Nvidia (NVDA).

The surge followed a blowout second-quarter earnings report last week. Amazon Web Services (AWS) led Wall Street's renewed confidence after accelerating growth, reaching an annualized revenue run rate of $169 billion and a 39% operating margin. The strong performance reassured investors that Amazon's heavy spending on generative AI infrastructure and custom chips is paying off through higher profits.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Snowflake Benefits From AI Optimism

Snowflake stock hit a four-year high of $315.42 as analysts became more optimistic about the company's role in enterprise AI ahead of Q2 earnings on August 26. The company's data platform continues to attract businesses building AI applications that require secure, structured data.

BTIG analyst Gray Powell increased his price target for Snowflake to $340 from $325 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating ahead of earnings, implying a 11% upside to the stock’s last closing price. After speaking with industry contacts, Powell said feedback on demand was strong, making BTIG more confident about the company's near-term growth. The firm also saw positive signs for products such as Cortex Code, Snowpark, and Unistore.

Retail sentiment for SNOW remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

AstraZeneca Deal Speculation Lifts Bristol-Myers Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock climbed to a three-year high of $68.10 after a Financial Times report said British drugmaker AstraZeneca is in talks to merge with a U.S.-based company. If the deal goes through, it would create one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, with a combined value of nearly $400 billion.

Following the report, Citi analyst Geoff Meacham raised his price target for Bristol Myers Squibb to $70 from $66 while keeping a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock, suggesting a 7% upside to the stock’s last closing price. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

So far this year, AMZN and BMY stocks surged 23% and 21% respectively, while SNOW stock has gained 40%.

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