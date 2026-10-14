Cohen acquired 67,130 shares at $26.75 apiece and another 777,000 shares at $27, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Combined, Cohen’s 2026 open-market purchases total more than 5 million shares.

Counting extra shares he can receive from company warrants, Cohen’s overall stake is now about 9% of GameStop.

GameStop stock closed at $27.22 on Tuesday, near its 52-week highs.



GameStop (GME) shares edged 3% higher after hours on Tuesday after CEO Ryan Cohen purchased 844,130 shares of the company’s Class A common stock in open-market transactions.

Cohen, who also serves as President, Chairman, and a director, acquired 67,130 shares at $26.75 apiece and another 777,000 shares at $27, according to the filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The purchases carried a combined value of roughly $22.8 million and lifted his direct beneficial ownership to 42.5 million shares.

Pattern Of Recent CEO Purchases

The October 13 buying continues a series of open-market purchases by Cohen in recent weeks. Prior filings show he acquired 700,000 shares on October 2 at a weighted average price of about $24.41, 450,000 shares on September 29 near $23.48, and additional blocks in mid- and early September.

Combined, Cohen’s 2026 open-market purchases total more than 5 million shares. He has not reported selling any GameStop stock in recent filings. Counting extra shares he can receive from company warrants, Cohen’s overall stake is now about 9% of GameStop.

GameStop stock closed at $27.22 on Tuesday, near its 52-week high levels. The shares have climbed roughly 26% over the past month amid insider buying and earlier company updates, including improved second-quarter operating results and an increased full-year adjusted core profit outlook above $650 million.

How Did GME Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GME stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

“Cohen investing all his money in GameStop to buy something bigger. This will be huge!!!,” a Stocktwits user wrote.

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Another termed the CEO share purchases a sign to load up on more.

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GME stock has gained 36% year-to-date.

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