Micron will supply GM with storage and memory chips and jointly work to strengthen semiconductor and automotive supply chains in the U.S.

The companies also plan to develop new memory and storage technologies for cars as part of their ongoing collaboration.

Micron recently began manufacturing 1-alpha DRAM chips at its Manassas, Virginia, facility to address the AI-driven chip shortage.

The financial details of the supply agreement were not disclosed.

U.S. automaker General Motors (GM) secured a long-term supply of chips for its vehicles under an expanded collaboration agreement with chipmaker Micron Technology (MU). The agreement comes in the backdrop of a widespread shortage of semiconductor components driven by artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout.

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At the time of writing, GM stock was down marginally, while MU was down over 6% amid a broader cool-off in memory names.

Zooming In On The Micron-GM Agreement

Micron will supply GM with storage and memory chips while jointly working to strengthen semiconductor and automotive supply chains in the U.S. The companies also plan to develop new memory and storage technologies for cars, as modern vehicles increasingly integrate AI and other computing capabilities.

“As demand for memory and storage continues to grow, we are investing to extend supply availability, expand capacity and align more closely with our customers to improve supply predictability across the automotive ecosystem,” said Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

The financial details of the supply agreement were not disclosed.

Micron Is Ramping Up US Chip Production

Micron is firing on all cylinders to address the chip shortage driven by AI demand. In May, the company began manufacturing 1-alpha DRAM chips at its Manassas, Virginia, facility, as part of a $200 billion investment pledge to increase production and jobs in the U.S.

“Our expanding manufacturing efforts in the United States are designed to enable GM to deliver both near-term products as well as secure U.S.-based supply to support next-generation platforms and innovation,” Mehrotra added.

What Retail Traders Think About GM

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the last 24 hours. One user on the platform said, “GM locking in long-term Micron supply points to a deeper shift: vehicles are becoming compute-heavy platforms, not just mechanical products.”

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Another user stated that the broader takeaway is that cars are evolving into connected computing platforms, making memory a more strategic component.

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GM shares have fallen roughly 5% so far this year but have risen more than 48% over the past 12 months.

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