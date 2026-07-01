Oklo announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Energy approved the Documented Safety Analysis for the company’s Groves reactor facility.

The DSA approval follows DOE’s approval of the Preliminary Documented Safety Analysis.

Oklo is aiming for first criticality, the stage at which a reactor achieves a controlled, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction, for Groves in July 2026.

The company also added that next steps include DOE’s readiness review and startup approval.

Shares of Oklo Inc. (OKLO) rose over 4% premarket on Wednesday after the nuclear technology company announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has approved the Documented Safety Analysis for Oklo Isotopes’ Groves Isotope Test Reactor in Texas.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Document Safety Analysis (DSA) is a safety analysis based on a detailed technical analysis of potential hazards, safety controls, and operating requirements needed to begin safe operations.

OKLO Awaits DOE’s Readiness Review And Startup Approval

The DSA approval followed DOE’s Preliminary DSA (PDSA), which establishes safety during the design and construction phase of the facility, Oklo said.

Now that both safety analysis approvals are in hand, Groves facility has transitioned from the documentation phase to DOE’s final pre-startup review. The company also added that the next step includes DOE’s readiness review and startup approval.

Once the company receives startup approval, the facility will be permitted to receive and load nuclear fuel, initiate startup testing, and proceed toward first criticality, the stage at which a reactor can sustain a controlled, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction. Oklo expects to achieve it in July 2026.



“Groves is the first advanced reactor project to receive approval of its Documented Safety Analysis that is on privately owned land, with wholly commercially sourced fuel, equipment, and systems delivered by the private sector,” said Jacob DeWitte, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Oklo.



Groves’ Contribution To OKLO’s Isotope Business

The company noted that Groves' facility aids the development of Oklo’s isotope business arm and helps create a stronger domestic supply chain for critical isotopes. These isotopes are used for cancer diagnosis and treatment, space missions, manufacturing, and national security applications.

With Groves' facility, Oklo has developed operating procedures and evaluated reactor system performance, which will validate and enable dependable, commercial domestic isotope production in the U.S.

“Less than a year after breaking ground, Groves is advancing toward criticality and demonstrating that advanced nuclear can move from an open field to deployment on a commercial timeline and with a commercially representative facility,” said DeWitte.

What Retail Thinks Of OKLO

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’, while message volume increased to ‘high’from ‘normal’ over the past 24 hours.

OKLO stock has declined by more than 32% so far this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<