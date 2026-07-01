During an interview with CNBC, Karp argued that the frontier AI model developers OpenAI and Anthropic reportedly lack measures to protect their clients' intellectual property.

Karp touted Palantir’s offerings for warfighters and U.S. allies around the world, stating that the company believes these clients should get access to the best technology currently available.

He said that warfighters have serious trust issues with the frontier labs, adding that he is basing these comments on what has already been reported.

Karp added that his alignment with Nvidia is based on what Palantir's technical customers want: control over their compute, models, data stack, and their “alpha.”

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) CEO Alex Karp on Wednesday touted the company’s latest partnership with Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) to deliver secure AI offerings to U.S. government agencies, enterprises, and allies worldwide.

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During an interview with CNBC, Karp argued that the frontier AI model developers OpenAI and Anthropic reportedly lack measures to protect their clients' intellectual property (IP).

“The basic view of enterprises in this country... I'm going to basically chillax and waste my time with tokens, I'm going to get no value and they're going to get my IP,” he said.

Palantir shares were up more than 3% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade, while Nvidia shares were down about 2%.

Karp Touts PLTR’s Offerings For Warfighters And Allies

Karp also touted Palantir’s offerings for warfighters and U.S. allies worldwide, stating that the company believes these clients should have access to the best technology currently available.

He said that warfighters have serious trust issues with the frontier labs, adding that he is basing these comments on what has already been reported.

“Then you have my enterprises in the private sector, who have the same issues like, ‘why would they get access to my data if they’re going to build my alpha? Why wouldn’t I control the weights?’ And that’s where you get this partnership,” Karp added.

He added that his alignment with Nvidia is based on what Palantir's technical customers want: control over their compute, models, data stack, and their “alpha.”

“They want to know they own the means of production and it’s not being transferred to someone else. They’re not interested in some fake deploy code that somehow is deploying tokens that transfers the alpha to some third party. The jig is up,” Karp said.

Karp Says Trust Needs To Be Rebuilt

Karp also added that trust needs to be rebuilt, while saying that Palantir now sells a product that allows its customers to switch between models.

He said that questions about data ownership, caching, prompt security, and token use need to be answered.

What PLTR Announced In Partnership With NVDA

Palantir announced earlier this week that it is integrating Nvidia’s Nemotron open AI models into its new intelligent engine to deliver mission-specific sovereign AI for U.S. government agencies and critical infrastructure operators. The company said the system enables organizations to deploy frontier-level AI in secure, air-gapped environments while keeping sensitive data off public networks.

The new platform allows agencies to customize Nemotron models using their own data, retain ownership of the resulting model weights, and continuously improve performance through feedback within their own infrastructure.

Palantir said its Sovereign AI Operating System, built on AIP, Foundry, Ontology and Apollo, provides the security, authorization and audit capabilities required for sensitive government deployments.

According to the companies, combining Nvidia’s open models with Palantir's software gives government agencies and enterprises greater transparency, customization, and cost efficiency than closed AI models do.

PLTR stock is down 34% year-to-date, while NVDA stock is up 7% over the past 12 months. The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) is up 33% over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is up 21%.

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