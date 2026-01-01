The Buick Envision is currently built in China and the Chevrolet Bolt EV is produced at the Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City.

Automaker General Motors (GM) is reportedly looking to move production of its next-generation Buick Envision compact SUV to a plant in Kansas in a bid to reshore production.

The vehicle is currently built in China.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing a company spokesperson, that General Motors will also likely end the production of the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt, built at the Kansas plant, in about a year and a half.

The plans come on the heels of the Trump administration hiking tariffs on vehicles imported from China and ending the $7,500 federal tax credit on the purchase of EVs.

GM noted earlier this month that consumer demand for EVs in North America began to slow in 2025 and it will incur special charges of $7.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 as it pulls back on its EV capacity in North America and restructures its China joint venture. The automaker also hinted that it expects to incur further charges in 2026.

Once Best-Selling Bolt EV

Bolt EV is currently made at the Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City using batteries from China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. According to Bloomberg, the company may continue the model if it sells well or otherwise produce only the gas-powered Envision and the Chevrolet Equinox at the plant. GM had decided to shift production of Equinox to Kansas starting 2027 in response to Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, the country where it is currently produced.

In 2025, GM sold 41,924 units of the Envision in the U.S. and 274,356 units of Equinox. Sales of the new Bolt EV started earlier this month after production of the previous generation was halted in late 2023. The previous generation of Bolt EV was one of the company’s best-selling EVs at the time owing to its low price point.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GM fell from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

GM stock has gained 54% over the past 12 months.

