Globalstar Stock Jumps After 1-for-15 Reverse Split, Nasdaq Shift: Retail Traders Stay Bullish

The transfer of listing to the Nasdaq exchange will help Globalstar’s inclusion in the Nasdaq Composite upon meeting the eligibility criteria.

Globalstar Stock Jumps After 1-for-15 Reverse Split, Nasdaq Shift: Retail Traders Stay Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) shares rallied on Tuesday as they began trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis. The company’s shares were also uplisted to Nasdaq from the NYSE American exchange.

Both the changes took effect before the stock opened for trading on Tuesday.

The Covington, Los Angeles-based mobile satellite services company said the transfer of listing to the Nasdaq exchange will help the company’s inclusion in the Nasdaq Composite Index upon meeting the eligibility criteria.

The reverse split was implemented in a 1-for-15 ratio. 

In its Investor Day held in late December, Globalstar reiterated its 2024 revenue guidance in the range of $245 million to $250 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITA) margin of 54%. 

The company initiated its fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance of $260 million to $285 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of about 50%, underpinned by incremental strategic investments in terrestrial networks and other long-term growth initiatives.

Globalstar’s network of 31 L-band satellites are used by Apple, Inc. (AAPL) to help iPhones access emergency services where terrestrial networks are unavailable.

In November, Globalstar announced an updated services agreement with Apple that provided for cash prepayments of up to $1.1 billion. The financing would go toward capital expenditures required in connection with the extended MSS Network.

Apple also agreed to buy 400,000 Class B units in the GlobalStar SPE, representing a 20% equity interest, for $400 million by the Nov. 5 deal closing date. 

Globalstar now faces competition from Elon Musk’s SpaceX-owned Starlink. Starlink has partnered with T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) for a satellite connectivity service that allows text messages from mobile dead zones. The service recently entered public beta testing.

gsat-sentiment.png GSAT sentiment and message volume February 11, as of 1:56 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Globalstar stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ (83/100), with the message volume remaining ‘extremely high.’ 

The stock was among the top 20 trending tickers on the platform. It traded up 3.08% at $24.12 in afternoon trading. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Carrier Global Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Finds Joy In Profit Beat

Carrier Global Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Finds Joy In Profit Beat

Travere Therapeutics Sparks Retail Frenzy As Stock Hits Over 2-Year High On FDA Approval Plan For Kidney-Disease Drug

Travere Therapeutics Sparks Retail Frenzy As Stock Hits Over 2-Year High On FDA Approval Plan For Kidney-Disease Drug

FIS Stock Dives 15% After Q4 Revenue, Guidance Disappoints Investors: Retail Shrugs It Off

FIS Stock Dives 15% After Q4 Revenue, Guidance Disappoints Investors: Retail Shrugs It Off

GlobalFoundries Stock Surges On Q4 Earnings Beat As Market Shrugs Off Disappointing Q1 Guidance: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

GlobalFoundries Stock Surges On Q4 Earnings Beat As Market Shrugs Off Disappointing Q1 Guidance: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Bitcoin, Ethereum Slip As Powell’s Testimony Offers Little Relief For Crypto Market: Retail Turns Pessimistic

Bitcoin, Ethereum Slip As Powell’s Testimony Offers Little Relief For Crypto Market: Retail Turns Pessimistic

Recent Stories

Carrier Global Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Finds Joy In Profit Beat

Carrier Global Stock Slips After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Finds Joy In Profit Beat

Travere Therapeutics Sparks Retail Frenzy As Stock Hits Over 2-Year High On FDA Approval Plan For Kidney-Disease Drug

Travere Therapeutics Sparks Retail Frenzy As Stock Hits Over 2-Year High On FDA Approval Plan For Kidney-Disease Drug

FIS Stock Dives 15% After Q4 Revenue, Guidance Disappoints Investors: Retail Shrugs It Off

FIS Stock Dives 15% After Q4 Revenue, Guidance Disappoints Investors: Retail Shrugs It Off

GlobalFoundries Stock Surges On Q4 Earnings Beat As Market Shrugs Off Disappointing Q1 Guidance: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

GlobalFoundries Stock Surges On Q4 Earnings Beat As Market Shrugs Off Disappointing Q1 Guidance: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Bitcoin, Ethereum Slip As Powell’s Testimony Offers Little Relief For Crypto Market: Retail Turns Pessimistic

Bitcoin, Ethereum Slip As Powell’s Testimony Offers Little Relief For Crypto Market: Retail Turns Pessimistic

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Video Icon
Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Video Icon