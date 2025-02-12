Gilead Wins Price-Target Boosts After Solid Q4, Retail Brushes Off Medicare Reform Hit To HIV Drugs

Investors seem encouraged by the company's strong performance in its core business areas and the promise of further growth driven by its expanding pipeline.

Gilead Wins Price-Target Boosts After Solid Q4, Retail Brushes Off Medicare Reform Hit To HIV Drugs
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. surged over 4% in premarket trading on Wednesday following a solid fourth-quarter earnings report, with multiple analysts raising their price targets. 

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $123 from $113, maintaining an 'Overweight' rating, citing the potential for upward estimate revisions and further multiple expansion as the company advances its next-generation HIV pipeline. 

Wells Fargo also increased its target to $120 from $105, highlighting Gilead's resilience in its 2025 guidance despite headwinds from Medicare reforms and foreign exchange impacts. 

Piper Sandler raised its target to $110 from $105, retaining its 'Overweight' rating, while Baird bumped its target to $100 from $95 but kept a 'Neutral' outlook.

GILD sentiment and message volume Feb 12 premarket.png GILD sentiment and message volume Feb 12 premarket as of 8:15 am ET | source: Stocktwits

The retail sentiment on Stocktwits was overwhelmingly positive, with a nearly 1,900% jump in message volume on Tuesday when Gilead released Q4 earnings. 

Many retail traders expressed optimism, with one user predicting the stock would head to $120, where it "belongs," and another hoping for an all-time high breakout soon.

Gilead's fourth-quarter revenue came in at $7.6 billion, surpassing the consensus of $7.2 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.90, above the estimate of $1.74. 

For 2025, the company provided sales guidance between $28.2 billion and $28.6 billion, roughly aligning with expectations, and projected non-adjusted EPS between $7.70 and $8.10, ahead of the consensus of $7.61.

CFO Andrew Dickinson attributed the earnings beat to strong demand-led volume growth across key segments such as HIV, oncology, and liver disease. 

However, he acknowledged that changes to Medicare's prescription drug plan, which include a $2,000 out-of-pocket spending cap, would cost Gilead $1.1 billion in lost revenue in 2025, which could weigh on the growth of its HIV business. 

The company's stock is up nearly 31% over the past year and is currently trading around 5% below the average Wall Street price target of $101.24.

Gilead's stock hit an intraday high of $122.40 in 2015 and has since dropped more than 21% from that level. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CME Group Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

CME Group Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Tesla Stock Down Over 20% Since Trump's Inauguration: Most Retail Traders See Musk's Politics As A Major Drag

Tesla Stock Down Over 20% Since Trump's Inauguration: Most Retail Traders See Musk's Politics As A Major Drag

FIS Stock Gets Barrage Of Price Target Cuts After Q4 Earnings Report: But Retail Looks The Other Way

FIS Stock Gets Barrage Of Price Target Cuts After Q4 Earnings Report: But Retail Looks The Other Way

Teradata Stock Slides Premarket To Head Toward 6-Month Low After Mixed Q4 Results, CFO Exit: Retail Sentiment Sours

Teradata Stock Slides Premarket To Head Toward 6-Month Low After Mixed Q4 Results, CFO Exit: Retail Sentiment Sours

Intel Stock Surges On JD Vance's Speech On US AI Chips, Baird Speculates On TSMC Playing A Supporting Role: Retail Turns Bullish

Intel Stock Surges On JD Vance's Speech On US AI Chips, Baird Speculates On TSMC Playing A Supporting Role: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Samay Raina deletes all videos of India's Got Latent from YouTube ddr

BREAKING: Samay Raina deletes all videos of India's Got Latent from YouTube

US man stabs ex-girlfriend 30 times in front of 2-year-old son, faces charges ddr

US man stabs ex-girlfriend 30 times in front of 2-year-old son, faces charges

CME Group Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

CME Group Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Revenue Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Tesla Stock Down Over 20% Since Trump's Inauguration: Most Retail Traders See Musk's Politics As A Major Drag

Tesla Stock Down Over 20% Since Trump's Inauguration: Most Retail Traders See Musk's Politics As A Major Drag

FIS Stock Gets Barrage Of Price Target Cuts After Q4 Earnings Report: But Retail Looks The Other Way

FIS Stock Gets Barrage Of Price Target Cuts After Q4 Earnings Report: But Retail Looks The Other Way

Recent Videos

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Video Icon
JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon