Genius Group Stock Gains After Snagging XD Academy In Bitcoin Education Push: Retail Opts For Caution

In early November, the company pivoted its treasury strategy to include Bitcoin on its balance sheets, similar to MicroStrategy’s approach

Genius Group Stock Gains After Snagging XD Academy In Bitcoin Education Push: Retail Opts For Caution
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 12:08 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 12:08 AM IST

Shares of Genius Group jumped over 3% in mid-day trading on Friday after the ed-tech platform said it would buy Bitcoin and blockchain learning platform, XD Academy, even as retail sentiment was didn't change much. 

The platform was formerly known as BitMEX Academy and was a part of the BitMEX cryptocurrency exchange before being spun off into a separate entity.

According to the release, Genius Group plans to integrate XD Academy’s modules and courses into its platform. XD Academy founder and CEO Lawrence Linker will assist in building faculty and courses for Genius Group’s Bitcoin Academy.

However, the stock opened in the red on Friday morning, only clocking in an increase after Bitcoin started to rise again and crossed the $100,000 threshold.

Screenshot 2024-12-06 124719.png Genius Group Sentiment and Message Volume on Dec 6 as of 1:00 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around Genius Group remained muted in the ‘neutral’ territory while retail chatter dipped to ‘normal’ from ‘high’ a day ago.

Many users on Stocktwits pointed out that while the stock drops when Bitcoin declines, it doesn't experience a proportional increase when Bitcoin rises.

Genius Group pivoted its treasury strategy to include Bitcoin on its balance sheets akin to MicroStrategy’s approach in early November. But, not all retail investors are on board with that plan.

Many other companies have done the same since President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 U.S. election, including Rumble, Acurx Pharmaceuticals,  and Worksport.

Genius Group currently has 172 Bitcoin in its coffers, valued at around $17 million. According to Bitcoin Treasuries, Genius Group has already locked in 3.5x unrealized gains on its investment.

Despite the pivot, the company’s shares are still down over 86% year-to-date. 

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Nvidia’s Stock Slides As EU Ramps Up Anti-Trust Investigation Into AI Chip Maker: Retail Turns Bearish

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meta, Snap Stocks Rise After TikTok Ban Upheld by US Appeals Court: Retail Sentiment Divided

Meta, Snap Stocks Rise After TikTok Ban Upheld by US Appeals Court: Retail Sentiment Divided

Victoria’s Secret Stock Rises On Raised 2024 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Victoria’s Secret Stock Rises On Raised 2024 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Fed Officials Express Concern On Inflation, Assert Need To Exercise Caution On Rate Reductions

Fed Officials Express Concern On Inflation, Assert Need To Exercise Caution On Rate Reductions

Oshkosh, Ford Stocks In Focus As Trump May Reportedly Nix Existing EV Deals With US Postal Service

Oshkosh, Ford Stocks In Focus As Trump May Reportedly Nix Existing EV Deals With US Postal Service

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips After Firm Discloses 50M Share Sale Plan: Retail’s Still Bullish But Disappointment Rampant

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips After Firm Discloses 50M Share Sale Plan: Retail’s Still Bullish But Disappointment Rampant

Recent Stories

Deepika Padukone takes break from motherly duties; dances heart out at Diljit Dosanjh's concert WATCH ATG

Deepika Padukone takes break from motherly duties; dances her heart out at Diljit Dosanjh's concert |WATCH

Meta, Snap Stocks Rise After TikTok Ban Upheld by US Appeals Court: Retail Sentiment Divided

Meta, Snap Stocks Rise After TikTok Ban Upheld by US Appeals Court: Retail Sentiment Divided

Victoria’s Secret Stock Rises On Raised 2024 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Victoria’s Secret Stock Rises On Raised 2024 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Fed Officials Express Concern On Inflation, Assert Need To Exercise Caution On Rate Reductions

Fed Officials Express Concern On Inflation, Assert Need To Exercise Caution On Rate Reductions

Oshkosh, Ford Stocks In Focus As Trump May Reportedly Nix Existing EV Deals With US Postal Service

Oshkosh, Ford Stocks In Focus As Trump May Reportedly Nix Existing EV Deals With US Postal Service

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon