Lifestyle

5 superfoods to enhance memory, focus

Image credits: Freepik

1. Blueberries

Packed with antioxidants, blueberries protect the brain from oxidative stress and improve cognitive functions.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Walnuts

Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts are essential for brain health and memory enhancement.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Dark Chocolate

Loaded with flavonoids, dark chocolate boosts blood flow to the brain and enhances focus and memory.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, supports brain function and helps combat inflammation.

 

Image credits: Freepik

5. Spinach

High in Vitamin K and antioxidants, spinach promotes neural connectivity and improves memory retention.

Image credits: Freepik

Productivity: 3-Step Guide to Stop Overthinking

Shine Like Stars! Buy Hansika Motwani's Saree Under 2K

5 Foods that help boost Vitamin A for healthy eyes

Hania Aamir's Sharara Kurta: Perfect Wedding Outfit Inspiration