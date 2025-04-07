Lifestyle
Packed with antioxidants, blueberries protect the brain from oxidative stress and improve cognitive functions.
Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts are essential for brain health and memory enhancement.
Loaded with flavonoids, dark chocolate boosts blood flow to the brain and enhances focus and memory.
Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, supports brain function and helps combat inflammation.
High in Vitamin K and antioxidants, spinach promotes neural connectivity and improves memory retention.
Productivity: 3-Step Guide to Stop Overthinking
Shine Like Stars! Buy Hansika Motwani's Saree Under 2K
5 Foods that help boost Vitamin A for healthy eyes
Hania Aamir's Sharara Kurta: Perfect Wedding Outfit Inspiration