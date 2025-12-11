GEMI’s stock was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits in pre-market, with retail sentiment jumping to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past day.

Shares of Gemini Space Station Inc. surged over 14% in Thursday's pre-market trade, reaching $12.98.

If gains hold, it would mark GEMI’s largest single-day rally since December 2, when it rose 10.93%.

CEO Tyler Winklevoss credited President Donald Trump and Acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham for the crypto industry's growth.



Shares of Gemini Space Station Inc. (GEMI) were on track to see its largest single-day gain in pre-market trade on Thursday since their Nasdaq debut in September after the company got the nod from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to launch its own prediction market in the U.S.

Gemini’s stock jumped more than 14% in pre-market trade on Thursday, going as high as $12.98. It was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing, with retail sentiment jumping to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day. Chatter also rose to ‘extremely high’ from ‘low’ levels.

The current move puts GEMI in a position to have its biggest one-day gain since December 2, 2025, when it rose 10.93%, according to Koyfin data.

GEMI daily returns since mid-September show persistent downside pressure. Source: Koyfin

GEMI's recent rise comes after a time of high volatility, given its 64.5% drop in value since it went public in September. GEMI opened near $37.01 on its first day of Nasdaq trading after pricing its offering at $28, but has since retraced amid broader market pressure.

Gemini Ends 5-Year Licensing Battle

The company stated that it first applied to be a Designated Contract Market (DCM) in March 2020. Tyler Winklevoss, the CEO, said in a public statement that the approval was a big step forward. "Today's approval marks the end of a 5-year licensing process and the start of a new chapter for Gemini," he said.

He noted that the new U.S. administration under President Donald Trump made the rules more favorable, stating, "We thank President Trump for ending the Biden Administration's War on Crypto and Acting Chairman Pham for her hard work and dedication to help realize President Trump's vision for making America the crypto capital of the world."

