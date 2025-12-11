Corbus Pharmaceuticals said its Phase 1a study showed CRB-913 was safe and well-tolerated at all doses, with no serious adverse events reported.

CRB-913 is an oral small-molecule inverse agonist targeting the CB1 receptor, a known pathway for weight loss.

The study showed that participants reported reductions in food-related thoughts and cravings

Corbus has initiated a Phase 1b dose-finding study, CANYON-1, in people with obesity, with completion expected by summer 2026.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) surged 36% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company announced encouraging Phase 1a results for CRB-913, an oral CB1 inverse agonist targeting chronic obesity.

At the time of writing, CRBP was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits.

Results Of The Study

Corbus Pharma said that the single-and multiple-ascending dose study showed that CRB-913 was safe and well-tolerated across all doses, with no serious treatment-emergent adverse events reported. Gastrointestinal issues were minimal, and daily neuropsychiatric assessments remained negative, indicating no signs of suicidality, depression, or anxiety.

Participants reported reductions in food-related thoughts and cravings, highlighting early behavioral effects alongside weight reduction. Pharmacokinetic analysis confirmed that CRB-913 is suitable for once-daily oral dosing.

Building on the early results, Corbus has initiated a Phase 1b dose-finding study, CANYON-1, in people with obesity, with completion expected by summer 2026. This next stage will further explore optimal dosing and continue evaluating safety, tolerability, and efficacy over a longer period.

CRB-913 is an oral small-molecule inverse agonist targeting the CB1 receptor, a known pathway for weight loss. Unlike earlier drugs in this class that raised neuropsychiatric safety concerns, CRB-913 is designed for limited brain penetration to reduce those risks.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment flipped to ‘extremely’ bullish from ‘neutral’ a day earlier, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user expressed optimism about the CANYON-1 study.

Year-to-date, the stock has declined nearly 15%.

