According to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, jobless claims rose by 44,000 to 236,000 in the week ended December 6.

Weekly jobless claims rose higher than expected after registering a drop during the Thanksgiving week.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, jobless claims rose by 44,000 to 236,000 in the week ended December 6. This was lower than a Dow Jones estimate of 223,000, as cited by MarketWatch.

The four-week moving average for jobless claims, which smooths weekly volatility, rose by 2,000 to 216,750.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<