GameSquare Holdings Inc. (GAME) has entered into a strategic alliance with the non-profit Animecoin Foundation to accelerate its expansion into Web3 and digital asset markets.

As part of the agreement, GameSquare plans to purchase up to $2.5 million worth of Animecoin on the open market, while also becoming the agency of record for the Foundation. In return, GameSquare will receive $2.5 million in Animecoin for its creative and agency services.

The company will also help grow Animecoin Foundation’s audience and strengthen its brand presence in gaming communities. GameSquare stock traded over 5% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

The partnership is part of GameSquare’s broader plan to deepen its crypto native strategy with a three-pronged approach. This includes deploying Ethereum-based treasury management via Dialectic’s on-chain yield platform, aiming for annualized yields of 8% to 14%.

It also includes acquiring culturally significant NFTs and digital art with yield targets between 6% and 10%, and providing creative and growth services to crypto-native brands.

Animecoin has a fully diluted market cap of more than $180 million. The cryptocurrency aims to stimulate creative development in the overlapping worlds of anime and gaming.

"Our onchain strategy is producing real, scalable results, by adding yield-generating assets to our treasury, contributing to our revenue growth, and creating cultural partnerships that expand our brand. With more than 15 crypto-native deals in active discussions, our pipeline is deep, and the market opportunity is growing quickly," said GameSquare CEO Justin Kenna.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory with ‘extremely low’ message volume levels. GameSquare stock has gained over 10% in 2025 and dropped over 16% in the last 12 months.

