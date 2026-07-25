Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal will also be leaving, while Jesse Pollak is stepping back from leading the Base app due to unmet strategic goals.

Coinbase is undergoing a significant leadership change, with four senior executives either departing this year.

Chief People Officer Lawrence Brock is leaving for an advisory position from September 2 to November 30, 2026, and will receive $182,500 upon completion of the term.

Greg Tusar, co-head of Coinbase Institutional, is also moving to a policy-focused role.

Coinbase (COIN) is undergoing its biggest leadership shakeup in years, with four senior executives departing or moving around as the exchange further expands into stocks and prediction markets.

Chief People Officer Lawrence Brock is leaving the company and will move to an advisory role. According to an advisory agreement that Brock entered into with Coinbase on July 23, 2026, and that was disclosed in an SEC filing, Brock will serve as an advisor to Coinbase's leadership team on People-team matters from September 2 through November 30, 2026, offering transitional advice.

The deal signed by Coinbase President and Chief Operating Officer Emilie Choi showed that Brock will get a lump-sum payment of $182,500 within 10 business days of the end of the term, and any of Brock’s unvested equity awards will be forfeited when the advisory term ends.

Separately, Greg Tusar, co-head of Coinbase Institutional, is shifting to a new role on policy, a person familiar with the matter said, according to The Information.

Grewal, Pollak Also Out

The moves come after news earlier this month that Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal was planning to leave for a startup but would be an adviser through the end of October. Last week, Coinbase’s Jesse Pollak said he’s stepping back from leading the Base app after his earlier strategy of creator coins didn’t pan out.

Source: @iampaulgrewal/x

Source: @jessepollak/x

The shake-up comes as Coinbase works to transition from a crypto-only trading platform into what it’s calling an “everything exchange” covering crypto, stocks and prediction markets, even as the broader crypto market cools.

The company also has been cutting costs, including laying off about 14% of its staff in May. Meanwhile, Coinbase is filling the vacant leadership roles with promotions from within the organization.

COIN stock closed down over 1% on Friday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around COIN remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

Coinbase’s restructuring also comes as the entire crypto industry is waiting for the much-anticipated Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY Act), which CEO Brian Armstrong said could go for a full Senate floor vote in a few weeks.

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