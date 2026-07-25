Paramount Skydance has formally agreed to delay its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery until at least June 2027.

Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery entered into a court-sanctioned agreement to hold off closing their merger until June 1, 2027, or until a judge issues a final ruling.

The pause follows a lawsuit led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and 11 other state attorneys general, alongside a separate suit from the Writers Guild of America, raising antitrust concerns.

All parties will need to submit a joint statement in each of their respective cases regarding the scheduling of the trial in each matter by Friday, July 31, 2026.

Paramount Skydance (PSKY) has agreed to freeze its proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), putting the media consolidation on hold until June 1, 2027, or until a federal court rules on an antitrust lawsuit seeking to block the deal.

The agreement, filed in a federal court on Friday, comes after California Attorney General Rob Bonta led a coalition of 12 states in securing a temporary restraining order to halt the transaction. The state officials contend that merging two of Hollywood's major legacy studios would severely diminish competition across film distribution, cable broadcasting, and streaming platforms, ultimately driving up consumer costs and reducing output.

“Our argument against this illegal merger is straightforward: When too few corporations have too much power in markets central to American life, it makes things more expensive, and it makes things worse,” said Attorney General Bonta.

PSKY stock dropped about 3% on Friday and ended its third consecutive week of losses, while WBD eased about 0.7%.

PSKY Executives Express Confidence

In a public statement regarding the filing, Paramount executives expressed confidence in the transaction, asserting that proceeding through a structured judicial review represents the clearest route to proving the merger’s benefits for audiences, creators, and market competition. However, the delay introduces new financial and logistical hurdles for the companies as the legal process moves toward a full trial.

In addition to state prosecutors, the deal faces significant pushback from industry groups, including a separate lawsuit filed by the Writers Guild of America. Creative unions argue that combining the two giants into a single mega-entity would reduce the number of major buyers for scripts, leading to suppressed wages and fewer employment opportunities for entertainment workers.

Alternatively, Bonta added that state prosecutors will continue to ensure the deal does not go through. “We are eager to continue to make our case in court and celebrate another tremendous win in our effort to ensure this unlawful merger never sees the light of day.”

The court reading mentioned that all parties must submit a joint statement regarding the scheduling of the trial by July 31.

PSKY-WBD Deal: Background And Court Findings

The legal battle stems from an antitrust lawsuit filed on July 13 by a coalition of 12 states—California, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Washington. Bringing the suit under Section 7 of the Clayton Act, the states said that merging two of Hollywood's "big five" studios would severely diminish market competition.

In granting the TRO, Judge Martínez-Olguín concluded that the states raised "serious questions going to the merits" regarding the deal's potential anticompetitive impact.

The merged entity is projected to control 27% of the U.S. market for wide-release theatrical films and would control over 30% of anticipated top-grossing or high-budget theatrical films, the court noted. “A combined market share reaching or exceeding 30% creates a presumption of an antitrust violation,” the court document read.

The court also rejected the defendants' argument that anticipated efficiencies in streaming could offset potential harms in theatrical distribution.

PSKY, WBD Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits on PSKY and WBD was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes.

A user tilted towards adding more PSKY stock.

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PSKY stock has lost 39% year-to-date.

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