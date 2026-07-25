LYTENAVA is now the first and only FDA-approved version of the drug bevacizumab specifically made for injection into the eye to treat wet age-related macular degeneration.

Chief Executive Officer Bob Jahr called the decision “a defining moment” for the company.

The road to FDA clearance for LYTENAVA was marked by repeated setbacks.

Outlook’s application seeking approval for the drug has been rejected thrice before by the FDA.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) climbed about 6% on Friday after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its flagship eye treatment after multiple setbacks.

The biotech firm’s stock closed higher following news that its LYTENAVA became the first and only FDA-approved version of the drug bevacizumab specifically made for injection into the eye to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, or wet AMD, a leading cause of severe vision loss among older adults. While doctors have previously used a form of bevacizumab originally designed for intravenous cancer therapy for wet AMD, they were not purpose-built for the eye.

New Market Addition

The approval marks a major milestone for Outlook Therapeutics after a challenging regulatory path that included earlier rejections and resubmissions. The company has already secured approvals in Europe and the United Kingdom and has begun commercial efforts there. In the U.S., it now plans to make LYTENAVA available to patients before the end of the year.

Chief Executive Officer Bob Jahr called the decision “a defining moment” for the company that is focused exclusively on LYTENAVA. “Rather than relying on repackaged formulations originally intended for intravenous use, physicians now have access to a purpose-built ophthalmic formulation,” he said.

The road to FDA clearance for LYTENAVA was marked by repeated setbacks. Outlook received its first formal rejection in August 2023 after the initial 2022 submission, over manufacturing issues and questions about the clinical data. Two more complete response letters followed in August and December 2025, both citing insufficient evidence of effectiveness. Only after the company won a formal dispute-resolution appeal in May 2026 did regulators reverse course and clear the way for the final resubmission that secured approval.

How Did OTLK Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OTLK stock rose from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume jumped from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced hopes for a buyout for the company following the approval.

Another user opined that the company must now pursue a partnership to enable commercialization and not delay revenue generation. As of its most recent earnings report for the quarter ended March 31, Outlook Therapeutics reported cash and cash equivalents of $7.7 million.

OTLK stock has fallen about 11% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<