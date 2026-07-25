The ‘Big Short’ investor expanded his bearish semiconductor wagers while increasing exposure to online sports betting stocks.

Michael Burry added to his bearish bets on Micron, Nvidia and other semiconductor names.

The ‘Big Short’ investor also increased his exposure to Flutter and DraftKings.

His existing bearish positions in Tesla and Palantir remain in place.

Michael Burry, ‘The Big Short’ investor, on Friday disclosed an updated list of portfolio moves on Substack, adding to some short positions while increasing exposure to a handful of long holdings. The update showed Burry expanding his bearish bets on semiconductor-related names, adding to sports betting stocks and maintaining several existing short positions.

Burry Adds To MU, NVDA, SOXX Shorts

Burry said in a Substack post that he “sold short” more shares of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) at $933.86 and added to his Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) short at $210.28.

He said he continues to hold Nvidia puts “in good size,” adding that he believes much of the current and future demand is not being driven by end customers. According to Burry, much of the demand is financed off-balance sheet and not disclosed, with future revenues “majority financed in a circular arrangement,” citing the 2026 BIS annual report.

Burry also “sold short more” Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) at $893.49 and added to his short position in the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) at $535.83. He said the SOXX position, together with his puts, represents a large position.

FLUT, DKNG Lead Burry’s Latest Long Bets

On the long side, Burry said he bought a “decent amount” of Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) at $100.72 and also purchased DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) at $23.07.

“Added together as a play against prediction markets, FLUT and DKNG make for one of my larger positions,” Burry wrote in his Substack post.

Burry also added to his long position in Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) at $197.02.

TSLA, PLTR Shorts Remain Intact

Burry said he has not covered his short position in Tesla Inc. (TSLA), adding that it “gets smaller all on its own.”

He also stated that he remains bearish on the broader technology sector, saying he continues to hold put options on the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ). In addition, Burry is maintaining his short position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), leaving all three bearish bets unchanged.

MU, NVDA, DKNG, TSLA, PLTR: Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward MU and PLTR was ‘bearish,’ with ‘low’ message volume for both stocks. NVDA attracted ‘neutral’ sentiment and ‘normal’ message volume, while DKNG also drew ‘bearish’ sentiment with ‘normal’ message volume. TSLA, meanwhile, saw ‘neutral’ sentiment alongside ‘high’ message volume.

The stocks have delivered mixed performances this year. MU shares have rallied nearly 229% year-to-date, while NVDA stock has gained 10.19%. DKNG, TSLA and PLTR, meanwhile, have lost 34%, 33% and 34%, respectively, during the same period.

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