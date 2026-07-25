The days ahead pack several binary or near-binary catalysts for U.S. biotech and biopharma companies—decisions that could sharply reshape valuations overnight.

Capricor is now looking forward to a key panel review of its application seeking approval for Deramiocel.

Replimune faces back-to-back high-stakes FDA events next week for its lead drug RP1.

Just after next week, Moderna faces an FDA decision on mRNA-1010, its experimental seasonal flu vaccine for adults 50 and older.

With Outlook Therapeutics’ LYTENAVA winning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s green light on Friday, the spotlight shifts to a fresh slate of high-stakes regulatory showdowns.

The days ahead pack several binary or near-binary catalysts for U.S. biotech and biopharma companies—decisions that could sharply reshape valuations overnight.

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR): Committee Meeting For Deramiocel In Duchenne

Capricor (CAPR) is now looking forward to a key panel review of its application seeking approval for Deramiocel (CAP-1002), an allogeneic cell therapy for cardiomyopathy in Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The application is supported by clinical data that met the key goals of demonstrating improvement in upper-limb and heart function. The agency will issue a final decision on the company’s deramiocel application by August 22.

The meeting is slated for July 29. While a supportive committee decision on Deramiocel could lift the shares, a negative vote would likely trigger a sharp sell-off given Deramiocel’s central role in the company’s valuation. CAPR stock has been volatile in recent days but is down 18% overall this month, continuing the loss-making trend from May.

Replimune (REPL): Late July FDA Panel Precedes August 2 RP1 Decision

Replimune faces back-to-back high-stakes FDA events next week for its lead drug RP1, given in combination with the immunotherapy nivolumab. The treatment is aimed at adults with advanced melanoma whose cancer has already progressed after earlier anti-PD-1 therapy—a group with limited remaining options.

RP1 is a genetically engineered virus designed to infect and destroy tumor cells while also helping the immune system recognize and attack the cancer. An independent advisory panel will review the data in late July, followed by a final FDA decision target of August 2. This is the company’s third try after two earlier rejections.

For Replimune, a clinical-stage biotech whose entire value hinges on this single lead program, a positive panel recommendation and approval would finally validate its virus-based cancer platform and open the door to its first commercial product. REPL stock is down 12% this month.

Moderna (MRNA): FDA To Rule On mRNA-1010 Flu Vaccine

Just after next week, Moderna faces an FDA decision on mRNA-1010, its experimental seasonal flu vaccine for adults 50 and older. The shot uses the same mRNA technology that powered the company’s COVID-19 vaccines and is designed to better protect against influenza in older adults, who face higher risks of serious illness.

An independent advisory panel voted unanimously in June that the benefits outweigh the risks. For Moderna, approval would deliver its first flu vaccine and broaden its respiratory product line beyond COVID-19—creating a new annual revenue opportunity in a large market while reducing reliance on pandemic-related sales. MRNA stock is down 23% this month.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP): Decision For KETAFREE Draws Close

NRx faces a key FDA goal date next week for KETAFREE, its preservative-free version of intravenous ketamine designed for single-patient use. Current multi-dose ketamine vials contain the preservative benzethonium chloride, which regulators no longer view as fully safe. KETAFREE aims to replace those older formulations with a cleaner alternative for anesthesia and pain control.

An approval would give NRx its first commercial product and a near-term revenue stream from the roughly $750-million U.S. ketamine market—providing important cash flow while the company continues advancing its higher-value psychiatric programs.

NRXP stock has fallen 8% this month in the run-up to the decision.

Viatris (VTRS): Contraceptive Patch Faces FDA Verdict On July 30

Viatris is awaiting an FDA decision next week on its investigational low-dose estrogen weekly birth-control patch. The product delivers a lower amount of estrogen than the company’s existing Xulane patch and is designed as a once-a-week, stick-on alternative for women seeking effective, non-pill contraception with reduced hormone exposure.

Late-stage studies showed that the patch works well for preventing pregnancy, is generally safe, and stays in place better than many current options. For Viatris, approval would expand its women’s health lineup and create a newer, differentiated version of a product it already sells—potentially adding modest new sales.

Viatris, unlike the others, has gained 9% this month, likely because the company has a diversified portfolio and the decision is not expected to move the stock dramatically in the way a similar catalyst would for a smaller biotech.

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