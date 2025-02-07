FAT Brands Stock Rises After Announcement Of Special Stock Dividend: Retail Sentiment Lags

Wall Street analysts expect Fat Brands to post loss per share of $1.31 on revenue of $157.45 million for the next quarter.

FAT Brands Stock Rises After Announcement Of Special Stock Dividend: Retail Sentiment Lags
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Shares of FAT Brands Inc. ($FAT) rose 0.8% on Thursday as the company's board approved the distribution of a special stock dividend to FAT Brands’ common stockholders of shares of Class A Common Stock of Twin Hospitality Group Inc., the operating unit for its Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones restaurant brands, but retail sentiment lagged the price move. 

The distributed shares represent about 5% of the fully diluted shares of Class A Common Stock of Twin Hospitality, and the remaining shares of Twin Hospitality will continue to be held by FAT Brands immediately following the distribution, the company said.

No vote or action is required by the FAT Brands common stockholders to receive the special stock dividend of Twin Common Stock, which will be issued in book-entry form. Beginning on the day following the distribution date, all shares of FAT Brands Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock and Twin Common Stock will be separately traded only on a “regular way” market.

Sentiment on Stocktwits was muted following the annoucement. 

Wall Street analysts expect Fat Brands to post loss per share of $1.31 on revenue of $157.45 million for the next quarter.

FAT Brands  is a global franchising company in the fast casual, quick-service, casual dining space that owns 18 restaurant brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, and Great American Cookies.

Twin Peaks franchises and owns 115 restaurants in the United States and Mexico. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Take-Two Stock Climbs To 4-Year High After Video-Game Software Maker Reports Mixed Q3, Confirms GTA VI Fall Launch: Retail Cheers

Take-Two Stock Climbs To 4-Year High After Video-Game Software Maker Reports Mixed Q3, Confirms GTA VI Fall Launch: Retail Cheers

Amazon Stock Slips After Lowered Sales Guidance For Q1, Slower Cloud Business Growth: Retail Shrugs It Off

Amazon Stock Slips After Lowered Sales Guidance For Q1, Slower Cloud Business Growth: Retail Shrugs It Off

FAT Brands Stock Rises After Announcement Of Special Stock Dividend: Retail Sentiment Lags

FAT Brands Stock Rises After Announcement Of Special Stock Dividend: Retail Sentiment Lags

Bill Stock Retreats To 3-Month Low Despite Q2 Beat As Light Guidance Spooks Investors: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Bill Stock Retreats To 3-Month Low Despite Q2 Beat As Light Guidance Spooks Investors: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Nvidia Stock Climbs As Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Top Pick Status Despite DeepSeek Drop: Retail Remains Bullish

Nvidia Stock Climbs As Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Top Pick Status Despite DeepSeek Drop: Retail Remains Bullish

Recent Stories

2025 MG Astor Shine launched: Panoramic sunroof and 6 speakers under Rs 12.5 lakh! gcw

2025 MG Astor Shine launched: Panoramic sunroof and 6 speakers under Rs 12.5 lakh!

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa players arrive in Lahore ODI tri-series against Pakistan and New Zealand

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa players arrive in Lahore ODI tri-series against Pakistan and New Zealand

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding Anniversary: Love Life lessons from this couple MEG

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding Anniversary: Love Life lessons from this couple

Mahakumbh souvenirs featuring fruit saplings and plants sent to Russia, Germany, France, Israel, and Italy

Mahakumbh souvenirs featuring fruit saplings and plants sent to Russia, Germany, France, Israel, and Italy

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir in serious chat after India's win in Nagpur (WATCH) HRD

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir in serious chat after India's win in Nagpur (WATCH)

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

Video Icon
BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

Video Icon
Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Video Icon