Fabrinet Stock Tumbles Pre-Market As Barclays Slashes Price Target Despite Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Stays Bullish

The brokerage believes that the timeline for Fabrinet’s 1.6T transceivers for Nvidia’s Blackwell chips has been delayed, or at least there is “great uncertainty” about when the cycle will begin.

Fabrinet Stock Tumbles Pre-Market As Barclays Slashes Price Target Despite Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Stays Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 7:31 PM IST

Shares of Fabrinet (FN) fell more than 7% in pre-market trade on Tuesday after analysts at Barclays lowered their price target for the stock.

According to TheFly, Barclays cited muted guidance for the third quarter as datacom revenue overshadowed Fabrinet’s beat-and-rise second-quarter performance.

It lowered Fabrinet stock’s price target to $245 from $292, implying an upside of 9% from current levels. 

The brokerage maintained an ‘Equal Weight’ rating on the stock.

Fabrinet reported second-quarter revenue of $833.6 million, ahead of consensus estimates of $813.5 million, according to data from Stocktwits. 

It reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.61, beating the analysts’ forecasts of $2.49.

“By major product area, we anticipate datacom revenue to be down slightly sequentially in anticipation of the ramp in the coming quarters from next generation products,” Fabrinet said during the post-earnings conference call, offering guidance for the third quarter, according to TheFly.

The optical packaging services provider guided for revenue of $850 million to $870 million for the third quarter, compared to $731.5 million that it reported in the same period last year.

Barclays analysts believe that the timeline for Fabrinet’s 1.6-terabit transceivers for Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) Blackwell chips has been delayed, or at least there is “great uncertainty” about when the cycle will begin. This could impact the company’s revenue growth.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the Fabrinet stock remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ (88/100) territory despite the reduction in price target. Message volume soared, showing an increase in retail internet.

FN retail sentiment.jpg FN sentiment and message volume February 4, 2025, as of 8:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Users expressed their optimism, with one user observing that the volume needs to “take off.”

Fabrinet’s stock price has gained nearly 15% over the past six months, but its one-year performance has seen sideways movement, with gains of just under 1%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UBS Reports Strong Q4, Upto $3B Buyback: But Potential Drag Due To Swiss Banking Reforms Dampens Wall Street Mood

UBS Reports Strong Q4, Upto $3B Buyback: But Potential Drag Due To Swiss Banking Reforms Dampens Wall Street Mood

Juniper Networks Stock Holds Steady Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Evercore’s Ratings Upgrade, But Retail’s Not Sold On The Bull Thesis

Juniper Networks Stock Holds Steady Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Evercore’s Ratings Upgrade, But Retail’s Not Sold On The Bull Thesis

AMD Stock Swings Wildly Pre-Market On Price Target Cut Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Divided

AMD Stock Swings Wildly Pre-Market On Price Target Cut Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Divided

Spotify Stock Set To Open At New Record On Strong Q4 Performance: Retail Positions For Further Gains

Spotify Stock Set To Open At New Record On Strong Q4 Performance: Retail Positions For Further Gains

Aptiv Stock Fetches Upgrade Ahead Of Q4 Print, But Retail Confidence Is Slipping

Aptiv Stock Fetches Upgrade Ahead Of Q4 Print, But Retail Confidence Is Slipping

Recent Stories

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of CM Punk and Seth Rollins compared dmn

WWE wealth showdown: Net worth of CM Punk and Seth Rollins compared

UBS Reports Strong Q4, Upto $3B Buyback: But Potential Drag Due To Swiss Banking Reforms Dampens Wall Street Mood

UBS Reports Strong Q4, Upto $3B Buyback: But Potential Drag Due To Swiss Banking Reforms Dampens Wall Street Mood

Juniper Networks Stock Holds Steady Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Evercore’s Ratings Upgrade, But Retail’s Not Sold On The Bull Thesis

Juniper Networks Stock Holds Steady Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Evercore’s Ratings Upgrade, But Retail’s Not Sold On The Bull Thesis

AMD Stock Swings Wildly Pre-Market On Price Target Cut Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Divided

AMD Stock Swings Wildly Pre-Market On Price Target Cut Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Divided

Spotify Stock Set To Open At New Record On Strong Q4 Performance: Retail Positions For Further Gains

Spotify Stock Set To Open At New Record On Strong Q4 Performance: Retail Positions For Further Gains

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon