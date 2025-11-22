The upcoming week will be quiet for the mainboard, with no new IPOs scheduled to open. However, two companies, Excelsoft Technologies and Sudeep Pharma, will list on the mainboard exchanges.

After a hectic few weeks in the primary market, the coming week is expected to be relatively calm for large IPOs. There are no new mainboard public issues opening for subscription. However, activity will continue in the SME segment, where three IPOs and three listings are lined up.

Here's a simple breakdown of what's opening, closing and listing next week:

Mainboard: No New IPOs, But Two Listings

The mainboard will stay muted next week with no new large IPOs launching. But two recently-closed issues will move to the next stage — listing on the stock exchanges.

Excelsoft Technologies

The company wrapped up its Rs 500 crore public issue recently.

Basis of allotment will be finalised on Monday, November 24.

Shares are expected to list on Wednesday, November 26.

Sudeep Pharma

The Rs 895 crore IPO opened this week and will remain open till Tuesday, November 25.

Allotment is likely on Wednesday, November 26, followed by a listing on Friday, November 28.

SME Segment: Three New IPOs

While large IPOs take a pause, the SME platform will stay busy. Three companies from diverse sectors, food processing, nutrition products and textiles, will open their public issues.

SSMD Agrotech India

Opens: Tuesday, November 25

Closes: Thursday, November 27

The company aims to raise funds for working capital, loan repayment, and expansion— including new dark-store facilities and a namkeen manufacturing unit.

Mother Nutri Foods

Opens: Wednesday, November 26

Closes: Friday, November 28

Plans to use the issue proceeds to set up a new production facility in Mahuva, Gujarat, along with general corporate purposes.

The IPO includes both fresh shares and an Offer for Sale by a promoter.

KK Silk Mills

Opens: November 26

Closes: November 28

The fabric and garment manufacturer plans to upgrade machinery, reduce debt and support other business requirements.

Upcoming Listings

Apart from these new issues, the SME board will also see fresh market debuts: