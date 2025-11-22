Mother Nutri Foods, a peanut butter manufacturer, is launching its SME IPO from November 26 to 28, with a price band of Rs 111–117 per share. The company aims to raise Rs 39.6 crore by offering 33.84 lakh shares.

Mother Nutri Foods, the Gujarat-based company behind a wide range of peanut butter flavours, is gearing up for its stock market debut next week. The SME IPO will open for subscription on November 26, with the company setting a price band of Rs 111–117 per share. The company aims to raise Rs 39.6 crore, offering 33.84 lakh shares at the upper price band. This includes a fresh issue of 27.07 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of 6.76 lakh shares by promoter Umeshbhai Kantilal Sheth.

Key Dates You Should Know

Before investors jump in, the anchor book will open on November 25. The IPO will then remain open to the public till November 28.

The allotment will be announced on December 1, and if all goes as planned, Mother Nutri Foods will list on the BSE SME platform on December 3.

What the Company Plans to Do With the Funds

A major chunk, about Rs 23.2 crore, from the fresh issue will go into setting up a new manufacturing facility in Mahuva, Gujarat. The rest will support routine business needs and corporate purposes.

What the Company Makes

If you've ever come across peanut butter in chocolate, honey, coconut, cinnamon, pineapple, or even strawberry flavours, chances are you've tried something similar to what Mother Nutri Foods produces. The company operates mainly in the B2B peanut butter market, with chocolate being its best-selling flavour.

How the Company Has Been Performing

Mother Nutri Foods has shown steady growth:

Rs 5.3 crore profit on Rs 50.2 crore revenue in the six months ending September 2025

Rs 6.5 crore profit in FY25, up 35.5% from the previous year

Revenue in FY25 rose 11.5%, touching Rs 90.2 crore

For now, the company doesn't have any direct competitors in the listed space, making this IPO an interesting entry for investors looking at niche food manufacturing businesses.

Who's Managing the IPO?

The IPO is being handled by Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers.